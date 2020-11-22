Our Opinion: A police reform that is working

An eight-month experiment that deployed teams of mental health professionals on some Greensboro police calls has been a success.
Enough of a success, in fact, that the city will hire its own team of counselors rather than contract with a private company, as it had during the tryout.
There’s clearly no question that there's a need.
As Richard Barron reported last week in the News & Record, Greensboro police officers in 2019 received some 3,000 calls that involved mental health crises.
But one call in particular made clear for anyone to see that there was a need to try something new.
In September 2018 a homeless Greensboro man, Marcus Smith, died after being taken into custody by police.
Obviously panicked and in distress, Smith was wandering into and out of downtown traffic and pleading for help.
After being calmed by police, who sat him in a patrol car, Smith became agitated and was bound by his hands and his feet.
Not long afterward, he died.
Different people see different things in the widely viewed — and debated – police video footage from that warm, tragic September night.
And Smith’s family has sued the city, eight police officers and two county EMS workers who responded to the incident.
The technique the officers used to restrain Smith also has been banned by the Greensboro Police Department.
But what most of us probably can agree on is that it would have been useful to have a mental health expert on the scene.
It may even have saved a life.
There have been a number of similar incidents over the years in Greensboro and Guilford County, but Smith’s death may have resonated more powerfully because you could watch it unfold for yourself, in real time.
As for the effectiveness of the pilot program, by most objective measures, it received high marks.
Mental health counselors assisted police in calls involving 489 people.
Each call lasted between 37 and 53 minutes.
And among police officers surveyed, 60% considered it helpful.
None of this should be surprising. It stands to reason that people who are professionally trained to deal with mental illness should be better equipped in those situations than people who are not.
In fact, this is a clear example of how cities and counties can and should consider ways to ease the burdens on police, whom we’ve grown to rely on as Swiss Army knife solutions to too many of society’s problems.
And this is not — repeat not — in any way “defunding” police. It is redefining what we expect of police and giving them overdue support and resources.
City Council member Tammi Thurm described it well as a shift “from a police-first response to a therapist-first response.”
There will be challenges.
Though in the survey a majority of officers viewed the program favorably, 40% responded that they didn’t consider it helpful. Why? Can they suggest specific improvements? Do some of them oppose the mental health team concept altogether and, if so, why?
Then there is the question Thurm raised about training for 911 operators, who will need to be able to recognize, quickly, when mental health teams may be needed.
Why hire a city team rather than continue to partner with an outside agency?
For the pilot program the city paid Greensboro-base S.E.L. to provide mental health counselors.
But, based on the results during the trial period, city leaders believe an in-house team could work more seamlessly with police.
As with many good ideas, you have to wonder why we didn’t consider this one sooner.
Better now than never.
Assistant City Manager Kim Sowell told the City Council last week that six counselors and a team leader should be hired by mid-December and the new program should launch by Jan. 1.
Credit the council in this case for concrete actions, not just promises and platitudes, to prevent another avoidable tragedy on the streets of Greensboro.
This is not "defunding police." It's supporting them.
