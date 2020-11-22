Our Opinion: A police reform that is working

The technique the officers used to restrain Smith also has been banned by the Greensboro Police Department.

But what most of us probably can agree on is that it would have been useful to have a mental health expert on the scene.

It may even have saved a life.

There have been a number of similar incidents over the years in Greensboro and Guilford County, but Smith’s death may have resonated more powerfully because you could watch it unfold for yourself, in real time.

As for the effectiveness of the pilot program, by most objective measures, it received high marks.

Mental health counselors assisted police in calls involving 489 people.

Each call lasted between 37 and 53 minutes.

And among police officers surveyed, 60% considered it helpful.

None of this should be surprising. It stands to reason that people who are professionally trained to deal with mental illness should be better equipped in those situations than people who are not.