Our Opinion: A possible win against gun violence

We want to be hopeful, yet can’t help feeling a certain amount of skepticism.

But the hope sure feels good.

Last weekend, a bipartisan group of senators struck a deal that, if implemented, would almost certainly reduce gun violence. The senators are still hammering out the details, but the fact that the 10 Republicans in the group were willing to risk the ire of the NRA by even discussing this with nine Democrats and one independent is encouraging.

The cynical among us might think this a concession to the political pressure, criticism and sheer outrage that’s been aimed at Republicans following the deaths of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.

We’d prefer to think that the senators, like millions of Americans, after a few restless nights, said, “Enough. We’ve got to do something.” We’d prefer to think that they can be trusted.

They’ve certainly won the trust of some we might expect to be skeptical.

They include gun control activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

Of the deal, he tweeted, “I fully support this. While much is not in this, the result is a 30 year breakthrough. This is gun safety legislation that will save lives and reduce the instances of gun violence.”

His colleague David Hogg, a survivor of the same shooting, says that the deal, if passed in its current form, is “more than has ever been done in my lifetime on the federal level.”

(“Told you this time is different,” he tweeted.)

Any deal approved by Guttenberg and Hogg, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (who offered his backing Tuesday), will be difficult to dismiss.

But for all that hope, these discussions are starting on the cheap side of the menu.

They could have taken more substantial steps, including:

Requiring background checks on all gun sales.

Creating a national database containing information about each sale.

Banning assault-style weapons or at least raising the age requirement for purchase of assault-style weapons to 21.

Blocking sales of firearms to people reported to law enforcement as dangerous by a mental health provider.

Requiring gun owners to store their guns in a safe storage unit.

And federalizing red-flag laws, which are currently only in effect in about 19 states. (North Carolina is not one.)

These are all provisions that have received support from a majority of Americans polled over the last few months. Many of them were included in the gun bill passed earlier this month in the House.

But each of those provisions was eliminated from consideration before discussions even began.

Instead, the framework — and that’s what it is at the moment, more suggestion than requirement — addresses illegal sales of guns and funding mental-health programs and school security. It provides incentives for states to implement their own red-flag laws.

It includes examining the juvenile records in background checks for gun buyers under 21.

And those provisions could change before it’s over.

The Republicans on the list include several we tend to think of as among the more rational: North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, despite being big beneficiaries of NRA contributions; Ohio’s Rob Portman; Utah’s Mitt Romney; Texas’ John Cornyn and South Carolina’s wild card, Lindsey Graham.

The Democrats include Cory Booker of New Jersey, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who on Monday said, “We are in the process of becoming unstuck on an issue that has weighed Congress down for 30 straight years.”

If it actually comes to pass. Considering all of our struggles, economic and ideological, the American public could certainly use a win right now — a historic legislative accomplishment that would make our children’s lives safer — one on which we could actually agree.

Just don’t pull that football out from under us, Sen. Graham.

Even if the reforms become law — Murphy said they hoped to get a bill done by the end of next week; Cornyn said there’s no rush — it can’t legitimately be seen as anything but a start, a down payment on a promise to make America safe again from the threat of gun violence.

If nothing else, it may prove that putting new lights in the citadel of the Second Amendment won’t, as gun-rights activists claim, cause it to collapse.