Our Opinion: A prayer answered in east Greensboro

So we waited. And waited.

Now, finally, it’s here. Or about to be here.

Construction is set to begin soon on what will be called Bailey Village at New Downtown East.

When it is finished in two years, there will be 172 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as up to 6,000 square feet of space for shops and restaurants.

The project also will make available up to 30,000 square feet for a grocery store in an area in which grocery stores are scarce.

Here is why this news is so significant.

Predominantly Black east Greensboro has long wanted for amenities that other parts of the city take for granted … shopping, housing options, entertainment.

This project could set the stage for others like it.

The site’s location close to N.C. A&T, near an almost-completed, new $90 million engineering research building, also matters.

A&T Chancellor Harold Martin has often cited the lack of attractions near not only a major employer, but a center for learning and culture and a magnet for well-paid faculty and bright young people.

Martin has a point.