Our Opinion: A prayer answered in east Greensboro

Some day, a vacant plain on the eastern fringes of downtown, where the old main post office once stood, was going to be developed.
Once the dirt was turned and the foundations were laid, it would provide a catalyst for revitalization and growth when there has been precious little.
The question was when.
A national church with considerable resources, and a portfolio of successful projects in Boston, New York and Charlotte, among other cities, bought the 13.7 acres some 15 years ago.
Two years later, a study of the property suggested that it was ideal site for apartments and retail shops.
Then the site went silent.
And the only thing that grew there was grass.
The national church, the United House of Prayer for All People, whose Greensboro sanctuary faces the edge of the property on Dudley Street, took its time.
Occasionally, they’d tantalize us with details.
It would be a mixed-use development with apartments and shops.
And it would be called Downtown East.
And it was coming … eventually.
You just wait.
So we waited. And waited.
Now, finally, it’s here. Or about to be here.
Construction is set to begin soon on what will be called Bailey Village at New Downtown East.
When it is finished in two years, there will be 172 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as up to 6,000 square feet of space for shops and restaurants.
The project also will make available up to 30,000 square feet for a grocery store in an area in which grocery stores are scarce.
Here is why this news is so significant.
Predominantly Black east Greensboro has long wanted for amenities that other parts of the city take for granted … shopping, housing options, entertainment.
This project could set the stage for others like it.
The site’s location close to N.C. A&T, near an almost-completed, new $90 million engineering research building, also matters.
A&T Chancellor Harold Martin has often cited the lack of attractions near not only a major employer, but a center for learning and culture and a magnet for well-paid faculty and bright young people.
Martin has a point.
A&T is the nation’s largest historically Black college or university and a research heavyweight whose academic profile is rising fast.
The university annually generates an estimated $1 billion in economic impact. It attracts roughly $70 million in grants for research in engineering, agriculture and other technical and scientific disciplines.
It would be nice if prospective students could see a vibrant community surrounding the campus.
And if more faculty could actually find places to live near where they teach.
So, as Martin sees it, the fortunes of A&T and east Greensboro are intertwined.
That may be why every A&T news release begins with an "East Greensboro" dateline.
Further, the new project essentially is by east Greensboro for east Greensboro.
House of Prayer will use its own money. It has requested no incentives.
That theme dovetails nicely with another new self-help initiative, the Black Investments in Greensboro Equity Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The fund, which will funnel contributions to efforts to improve education, health and other needs in east Greensboro, consists primarily of African American donors and has amassed more than $725,000 in commitments in only several weeks of existence.
Then there is the project's proximity to the latest leg of the Downtown Greenway, along Murrow Boulevard.
Significantly, the project also effectively expands the footprint of downtown Greensboro and all but obliterates the symbolic dividing line between the traditional Black and white communities in the city: a pair of busy Norfolk Southern railroad tracks atop a berm that forms a physical border along the eastern edge of downtown.
To be sure, that railroad track isn't going anywhere. But outdated perceptions may, at last, be put to rest.
Finally, the news comes in the midst of a pandemic and struggling local, state and national economies. The idea for New Downtown East obviously looks past what it is now to what will be.
It is in many ways an act of faith … in the future.
