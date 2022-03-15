Our Opinion: A profile in courage from Putin's Russia

If you lived in Russia, you might be forgiven for not knowing what was happening in Ukraine.

Even though nearly 15,000 Russians have been arrested for protesting the invasion, the state-run media has been pedaling falsehoods to the Russian people, claiming that Ukraine is the oppressor and Russia the liberator — going so far as to deny that Russia has actually bombed cities it has bombed.

Any media outlet that considers veering from the state narrative faces the threat of significant fines by Russian authorities — or worse.

It was against this backdrop that a Russian journalist rebelled on Monday.

TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova crashed a live TV broadcast, holding a handmade sign that, translated, read: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you.”

Shortly before her transgression, she published a video online in which she said:

“What is happening in Ukraine is a crime.

“Russia is an aggressor country and the responsibility for this aggression rests on the conscience of only one person. That person is Vladimir Putin.

“Unfortunately, I’ve spent the last few years working for Channel One, making Kremlin propaganda, and I’m very ashamed of this. Ashamed that I allowed lies to be broadcast from TV screens.

“We Russians are thinking and intelligent people. It’s in our power alone to stop all this madness. Go protest. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t lock us all away.”

She added: “My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they’ve never been enemies.”

Ovsyannikova was arrested and now faces charges — for telling the truth.

We hope and pray for her safety. And we are in awe of her. She’s joined the ranks of a select handful who are presenting to all of us a masterclass in courage.

They include other journalists who have swarmed to Ukraine from around the world to tell us, firsthand, what’s actually happening in the war zone, like CNN’s Clarissa Ward; CBS News’ Charlie D’Agata; The Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov and James Marson; Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, who was hospitalized after being injured on Monday and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in the same attack; and American documentarian Brent Renaud, who died on Sunday after he was killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

Journalism is sometimes a hazardous occupation — even in times of peace — in oppressive regimes whose leaders determine what can and can’t be reported.

This courage is also exemplified by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the citizen-soldiers he leads, as well as by the prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia, who traveled to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

Courage isn’t blathering on about what one would have done differently. Courage is demonstrated by action — even in the face of deadly opposition.

None of that has been displayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the war is taking longer than expected, by all reports. Things seem to going badly for Russia as it fails to bring Ukraine to heel and the civilized world unites against it.

War has not been a very effective means of bringing about change — as we learned, harshly, from our time in Afghanistan.

Russia’s time in Afghanistan should have instructed Putin as well.

But his reliance on military aggression reveals, more than anything, his failure at diplomacy, at building a stronger nation domestically, at working with the reality that he will never revive the U.S.S.R. Former President Obama had his number in 2015 when he said that Putin’s aggression in Syria came from a position of weakness. That weakness, that inability to adapt to the 21st century, is on display to the world now.

Putin’s apologists in the U.S. media also lack courage. Rather than standing up against Russian oppression, some — especially on far-right outlets like Fox — have shamelessly been pushing Russian disinformation, propaganda and debunked conspiracy theories about biological research labs in Ukraine. A leaked memo from the Kremlin instructed Russian media outlets to highlight the broadcasts of Fox’s Tucker Carlson “as much as possible.”

That’s what you do when the truth doesn’t accomplish your goals.

Our First Amendment and freedom of the press will keep these apologists out of prison — unlike their counterparts in the country they promote. For those seeking to distinguish between the good guys and the bad guys, that fact alone should be clarifying.

It takes little courage or sacrifice to support those who are fighting for their safety and freedom via the Red Cross, Hope for Ukraine, World Central Kitchen or other charity groups that are helping Ukraine stand against the Russian invader.