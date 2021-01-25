Our Opinion: A scattershot vaccination plan

In a creative attempt to fast-track COVID-19 vaccinations, Charlotte Motor Speedway held mass drive-thru vaccinations on its famous oval over the weekend, tapping a supply of 16,000 doses.
Meanwhile, Guilford County's largest health provider has had to cancel thousands of vaccination appointments for persons 65 and older this week because it is getting zero doses — as in not one drop.
Talk about good intentions gone awry.
The supply chain of COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina has been kinked and tangled with unintended consequences.
That’s why even as Mecklenburg County was going big with vaccinations, Cone Health was going bust — at least for a while. So was Rockingham County, where the state also pressed "pause" on vaccine supplies.
Cone Health has had to reschedule more than 11,000 appointments for vaccinations after learning that the state was halting its flow of vaccine. (Second-dose appointments for the two-shot vaccinations are expected to go on as scheduled.)
Cone Health’s outgoing CEO, Terry Akin, vented his frustration in a news release. “Completely contrary to the state’s prior commitment, we were shocked to find out late last night that Cone’s allocation for next week is zero,” Akin said in a news release late Friday.
One link up this chain of exasperation, state officials said they had exhausted most of those doses in hopes of ranking higher nationally in the percentage of its population that has been vaccinated. As of Friday, the state ranked 38th according to a New York Times dashboard. A state Department of Health & Human Services spokeswoman cited a concern that future supplies of the vaccine will be prioritized based on how quickly each state distributes its current supplies.
But in the present, the rush to distribute has created confusion and disparities and left local health providers making commitments they can't keep.
The sudden shortages also threaten to breed mistrust — between patients and local health providers like Cone Health and the state — which Cone says had promised that the vaccine would be available if it completed all first-dose vaccines by Monday.
“The state assured Cone Health and other health systems that if the (Monday) goal was met, future vaccine shipments would be adequate to cover the following week’s scheduled appointments,” a Cone Health statement said.
Now apparently, they will not.
As of Friday, said County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston, the Guilford County health department also had 400 appointments for vaccinations and no vaccine.
At the top of the chain, of course, is a federal government in transition that has had to create a national distribution plan where there was none.
We could seek out someone to blame. But the virus doesn't care who's to blame.
What we need is a solution. And that begins with better communication and a clearer direction. The state needs to seek a more definite idea of what Washington wants and pass that information along to the local health departments and health providers.
The timing of the vaccine shortage couldn't be worse.
After a bumpy start, especially in making appointments, vaccinations seem to have been going more smoothly in Guilford County.
Judging from a number of recent letters to the News & Record, local residents have been pleased with how efficiently the process was being handled and how professionally they were being treated. But the sudden halt to vaccinations could erode that good will … from that link in the chain on up.
“Several health systems expressed their concern over transparent, predictable and equitable distribution of the vaccine,” said Megan Rivers, a spokeswoman for Novant Health in Winston-Salem, which also has seen vaccine supplies drop.
“Gov. Cooper acknowledged the problem but no solutions were offered, nor was there a solution that one has been forthcoming.”
One needs to be.
The governor and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen so far have done an admirable job of leading the state honestly and soberly through the pandemic. But that job is far from over.
On the brighter side, there has been more hopeful news in recent days. State officials reported 4,633 new COVID-10 cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase this month. The average of new cases per day also has dropped in North Carolina.
Now comes the complex logistics of a massive vaccination operation that has been hobbled by the weight of its bureaucracy and moving parts.
A lot of good people are trying to work together, not against one another, to get us to a better place, Mr. Governor. But they're not sure how.
Give them a map.