Our Opinion: A scattershot vaccination plan

At the top of the chain, of course, is a federal government in transition that has had to create a national distribution plan where there was none.

We could seek out someone to blame. But the virus doesn't care who's to blame.

What we need is a solution. And that begins with better communication and a clearer direction. The state needs to seek a more definite idea of what Washington wants and pass that information along to the local health departments and health providers.

The timing of the vaccine shortage couldn't be worse.

After a bumpy start, especially in making appointments, vaccinations seem to have been going more smoothly in Guilford County.

Judging from a number of recent letters to the News & Record, local residents have been pleased with how efficiently the process was being handled and how professionally they were being treated. But the sudden halt to vaccinations could erode that good will … from that link in the chain on up.

“Several health systems expressed their concern over transparent, predictable and equitable distribution of the vaccine,” said Megan Rivers, a spokeswoman for Novant Health in Winston-Salem, which also has seen vaccine supplies drop.