Our Opinion: A setback for Boom

As you may know, the vaunted new faster-than-sound airliner planned by Boom Supersonic has no engine.

Now it has no engine manufacturer.

As the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver recently reported, Rolls-Royce has bowed out as the vendor that would develop the critical ingredient that would make Boom’s new Overture jet go.

So Boom has to find someone else, which does not bode well for the upstart company’s optimistic timeline for building the planes in a $500-million facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the (program) at this time,” the company said in a statement to aviation industry media. “It has been a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future.”

In other words, strap yourselves in and return your seat trays to their original upright position. There may be turbulence ahead.

Not that such complications were unexpected.

Industries that push the edge of technology are prone to suffer setbacks. There are likely to be more bumps along the way.

If you’d prefer a smoother ride, we’d recommend a car or a bus.

This is not to suggest that Rolls-Royce’s sudden exit isn’t serious. It won’t only cost time, but prestige and cachet as well, at least in the short term.

Remember, Roll-Royce developed the engines for the Concorde supersonic transport.

And not yet having an engine is no minor complication, especially an engine that Boom envisions providing net-zero carbon air travel, which no large commercial aircraft currently does.

Boom, based in Denver, remains characteristically upbeat. (Sometimes you have to wonder if Boom’s ambitions are faster than the speed of sound.)

“Overture remains on track to carry passengers in 2029,” the company said in a statement. “Later this year, we will announce our selected engine partner and our transformational approach for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable supersonic flight.”

That chipper assessment notwithstanding, Boom must overcome major challenges to deliver what it is promising.

Still, a sense of perspective is helpful.

Rolls-Royce is struggling financially (it reported a $127 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2022) and has plainly said it cannot stomach the risk involved in developing a new supersonic engine.

On Aug. 4, its CEO, Warren East, said that the company is “actively managing the impacts of a number of challenges, including rising inflation and ongoing supply-chain disruption, with a sharper focus on pricing, productivity and costs.

“We are making choices to manage the current challenges, deliver better returns, reduce debt and generate long-term sustainable value.”

Meanwhile, some notable pluses remain in Boom’s favor:

It has established an alliance with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman.

It has advance orders for 130 aircraft from a customer list that includes American Airlines, United Airlines, the U.S. Air Force and Japan Airlines.

Potential successors to Rolls-Royce as engine manufacturers include companies such as Pratt & Whitney, whose sales are rising.

And grading for the 400,000-square-foot Boom factory at PTI Airport is going on as planned.

More important to the Triad, Boom could attract related suppliers and pump $32.3 billion into the state’s economy over 20 years and add juice to the Triad’s growing “aerotropolis.”

So the upside still seems worth the fuss state officials made over Boom when it announced it was coming here.

It could mean fleets of sleek jets capable of carrying up to 80 passengers apiece at 1.7 times the speed of sound over water — or at least twice the speed of any existing commercial aircraft.

And it could mean flights from Miami to London in just under five hours and from Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours.

By aircraft made in Greensboro.

As cool as all that sounds, we’ll see ...

In economic recruitment, there are no sure things.

Remember the ill-fated Dell computer plant in Winston-Salem?

More recently, even the 800-pound gorilla in nearly all things bought or sold, Amazon has announced a retreat. The mega retailer has closed or canceled 44 fulfillment centers in the United States, while delaying the opening of 27 others.

That means a hoped-for facility in Greensboro is not going to happen.

Even the safest bets aren’t always as safe as they seem.

Markets change. Tastes shift. Technology evolves.

So you study the prospects. You make your pitch for new industries and jobs. And then you hope for the best.

There are no guarantees.