Our Opinion: A setback for schools

Last week saw a major setback for educators, parents and others — anyone interested in seeing to it that our state’s children are provided with the resources our state constitution demands for their education — resources that our children sorely need.
They’ll have to fight harder to achieve their goals — just as their opponents are fighting harder to achieve theirs.
A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday blocked an attempt to force the state legislature to provide necessary funding for public schools.
Earlier this year, Superior Court Judge David Lee ordered the Republican-led legislature to fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan, which would pump an additional $5.6 billion into education funding through 2028 — the result of a decades-long lawsuit filed by several counties that rightly claimed that the legislature was not meeting its constitutional duty to provide every North Carolina child with access to a sound basic education.
The legislature ignored Lee’s order. So the matter went to appeal.
The appeal panel, by a 2-1 vote, acknowledged that the funding is necessary, but said that Lee didn’t have the authority to order it.
“The Separation of Powers clause prevents the courts from stepping into the shoes of other branches of government and assuming their constitutional duties,” the court’s majority argued. “We have pronounced our judgment. If the other branches of government still ignore it, the remedy lies not with the courts, but at the ballot box.”
Republican legislators then celebrated their ability to get away with shortchanging public schools.
“The people of North Carolina, through their elected legislators, not an unelected county-level trial judge, decide how to spend tax dollars,” Senate leader Phil Berger said in a statement. “Rather than accepting responsibility for lagging achievement and outright failure, the Leandro parties insist that the pathway to student improvement is always the simple application of more money.”
But the “lagging achievement and outright failure” is the legislature’s responsibility, not that of the parties that sued the legislature. As even the court acknowledged, increased funding is necessary to meet the state’s obligations.
Investing in education is often blithely portrayed as “throwing money at the problem” by Republicans. We wouldn’t advocate “throwing money” mindlessly, either — but the current educational failures are largely the result of withholding money from the problem. Spending-per-student in North Carolina is below the national average (sixth-lowest in the nation), as is teacher pay (33rd-lowest in the nation); and schools often languish with out-of-date resources and aging, overcrowded facilities.
As the saying goes, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”
Adequate investment and competitive salaries and benefits would attract the best educators — just as they do the best workers in the corporate world.
Worst of all, the state has the money — it’s sitting on a $6.5 billion surplus, as well as almost $6 billion in federal stimulus and relief funds. What better use for those funds than education?
Adequate funding would also be an investment in our economy that would pay dividends. Job creators would be attracted to a state that’s devoted to creating an well-educated workforce — and with high-quality schools to which they’d be willing to send their own children.
But Republican legislators are more interested in corporate tax cuts. (Now that they’ve achieved their goal of a zero corporate tax rate by 2028, perhaps they could move on?)
The appeals court is also right, though, that this is a problem that is better solved at the ballot box. But that requires a few changes.
Say what you will about Republicans, they’ve done a good job of selling their philosophy in North Carolina — a sales job that they’re currently trying to cement through gerrymandering, another issue that’s playing out in the courts.
Though Democratic policies tend to poll high with all voters, they’ve not matched the Republicans’ ability to sell their party. Some of that is likely because they’re not willing to invest in Big Lies and other conspiracy myths.