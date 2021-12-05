Our Opinion: A setback for schools

Adequate investment and competitive salaries and benefits would attract the best educators — just as they do the best workers in the corporate world.

Worst of all, the state has the money — it’s sitting on a $6.5 billion surplus, as well as almost $6 billion in federal stimulus and relief funds. What better use for those funds than education?

Adequate funding would also be an investment in our economy that would pay dividends. Job creators would be attracted to a state that’s devoted to creating an well-educated workforce — and with high-quality schools to which they’d be willing to send their own children.

But Republican legislators are more interested in corporate tax cuts. (Now that they’ve achieved their goal of a zero corporate tax rate by 2028, perhaps they could move on?)

The appeals court is also right, though, that this is a problem that is better solved at the ballot box. But that requires a few changes.

Say what you will about Republicans, they’ve done a good job of selling their philosophy in North Carolina — a sales job that they’re currently trying to cement through gerrymandering, another issue that’s playing out in the courts.