Our Opinion: A small vote no, but a bigger vote yes

According to Greek mythology, a poor soul named Sisyphus was sentenced by a vengeful Zeus to push a boulder up a hill, only to have it roll back down each time it neared the top, over and over, into eternity.

According to Charles Schulz, a poor soul named Charlie Brown was invited to kick a football held by Lucy, only to have her yank it away at the last moment, over and over.

And according to this week’s election results, Guilford County remains stuck in its own loop of futility.

Civic boosters keeping pushing a proposed quarter-cent sales tax for schools, and voters keep shoving it back down the hill.

Most recently it happened on Tuesday, when primary voters said no (yet again) to a sales tax increase that would have benefited desperately needed school maintenance, renovation and construction.

If you’re keeping count, that’s six whiffs in a row at the ballot box.

Never mind that other counties have passed similar taxes, including Forsyth, Davidson and Rockingham.

Never mind that the tax increase was minimal, only 25 cents per $100.

Never mind that it would have exempted purchases of groceries, gasoline and medications, among other items.

Never mind that a substantial amount of the revenue would have come from out-of-town visitors.

Never mind that it came with a pledge from the county commissioners that they would cut property taxes if the sales tax had passed.

And never mind that the projected revenue raised would have been $20 million a year.

No matter how you ask or what enticements you attach … and no matter how noble the cause … most people in Guilford County simply do not like sales tax increases.

So just as before, they said a firm NO at the polls, 55%-45%, according to complete but unofficial results.

The good news is that voters also said yes to a much bigger ask on the same ballot.

For the second time in two years they approved school construction bonds, by an even greater margin than they turned down the sales tax.

Sixty-one percent of the voters said yes to $1.7 billion in bonds.

This means overdue work can proceed in fixing and in some cases replacing neglected and, in too many cases, deteriorating school buildings.

If you had to win one or the other, this clearly is the way you’d want the chips to fall.

It comes at a time of renewed optimism and economic momentum in Guilford County.

And it addresses a need that simply couldn’t wait any longer.

Would it have been ideal to have both? Absolutely.

The sales tax would have fit hand in glove into efforts to make up for lost time in funding for our schools.

But in this case, one out of two isn’t bad.

The voters gave a solid yes to the question that mattered the most.

As Guilford County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said Wednesday at a news conference: “Go forward. Bring the plans. Get the architects. Get the general contractors. Get the bulldozers. Let’s start building our schools the way they should be for our children.”

Hear, hear! And amen.

Some other lessons we learned from voters on Tuesday:

The turnout

Relatively speaking, voter turnout was strong throughout the state.

Statewide, 19.66% of registered voters went to the polls, the highest percentage for a midterm election in 20 years and the second-highest since 1990. (The highest was 21.21% in 2002.)

Guilford County beat the statewide average, reaching 20.35%.

But that’s still only 75,867 out of 372,826 registered voters.

For all the (justified) concerns about voter suppression, let’s not suppress our own voices by staying at home.

We can and should do better.

The mayoral race

Sitting Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will face sitting City Council member Justin Outling in what should be a very competitive general election on July 26.

In a field of four candidates, Vaughan surged to 45% of the vote in the primary to Outling’s 35%.

Vaughan did especially well among the city’s Black voters, a sign of relationships she has built over three terms as mayor. Her visibility in the Black community has been strong and consistent over the years.

The question is whom the nearly 20% of voters who supported the candidates who failed to make the cut, Mark Cummings and Eric Robert, will support in July.

However it plays out, it’s always healthy to have a spirited mayoral race between two very good candidates.

Here’s hoping the voters will show, even at the height of vacation season.