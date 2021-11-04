Our Opinion: A thaw in resistance to Medicaid expansion?

State Senate leader Phil Berger, a longtime opponent of much-needed Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, says he’s now willing to consider enacting expansion as part of his negotiations with Gov. Roy Cooper over the current state budget.

It’s not much, but it’s something.

“In the context of getting a budget this year, particularly ... the budgets that were passed by the House and the Senate, that crafting Medicaid expansion on top of that was, in my view, a trade that was worth considering,” Berger told reporters Tuesday. He says he still believes expansion is a bad policy, but he’s “indicated that I thought that was something that would be appropriate for us to move forward with.”

It’s a little disappointing, frankly, that Berger would consider allowing Medicaid expansion as part of a “horse trade.” A program that benefits the health and well-being of North Carolina citizens at bargain-basement prices should pass on its own merits — and does, with a majority of North Carolinians, including many business leaders and medical authorities, as well as many who care about the rural areas of the state that could use a helping hand.