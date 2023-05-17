You can connect the dots between a column that appeared in Sunday’s News & Record and a front-page story that ran the very next day.

In Robin Adams Cheeley’s column, a southeast Greensboro resident who fears nascent gang activity in her neighborhood says she is so exasperated at the lack of a police response that she has given up and is leaving town.

“If this neighborhood is not worth the time of the police and those charged with keeping our people safe,” Portia White said, “then why should it be worth my time?”

And in Annette Ayres’ news story on Monday, Police Chief John Thompson fretted that the Greensboro Police Department is so strapped for officers that it’s struggling to provide security and traffic control for special events in the city.

Thompson himself filled in over the weekend to direct traffic so another one of his officers wouldn’t have to work the extra shift.

“The work is usually easy,” Thompson said of officers who cover concerts, festivals and other events, “but it’s taking away opportunities for them to spend time with family.”

Thompson added: “We have a coliseum. We have a Tanger Center. We are very good at having races and events. It’s what makes Greensboro attractive.”

It also takes time, money and, most importantly, people.

Props to Thompson for stepping up and pitching in. But the fact is he has a big problem.

The police department faces a staggering 120 vacancies, give or take. And, no matter what Thompson and his staff do to juggle schedules and add overtime shifts, there is only so much that logistical sleight of hand can achieve.

So the City Council has asked its staff to find money in the next city budget to raise starting salaries for officers from $46,000 a year to $57,000.

That should help, though it will take time to see the results.

It’s a shame that police pay in the city wasn’t more competitive sooner. With all due respect to smaller area communities such as Burlington, there’s no way they should offer higher starting salaries for new officers than Greensboro.

Police shortages are not uncommon throughout the state and nation, so pay must be competitive.

Even if higher salaries attract more recruits, the process is necessarily very selective. Not everyone has the skills or temperament to become a police officer.

And, of course, not everyone who enrolls will successfully complete police academy training.

Among other strategies, deploying clinicians with officers to address calls that involve mental health crises should stretch limited resources and yield better outcomes.

Making exempt employees eligible to be paid for special event shifts will help as well.

But these actions will only blunt the hard edges of the shortage, not eliminate them.

Aside from seeing the chief of police direct traffic, we should expect minor calls to take longer to address.

Got a complaint about your neighbor’s barking dog or loud music? Consider actually talking to him about it before calling a cop.

As for Portia White’s situation, that’s an entirely different matter.

As White describes it, someone in a “candy-apple-red hatchback car” drove by her house one Saturday afternoon, stopped, rolled down the windows and pointed an assault-style rifle in her direction.

That was not a nuisance call and police initially treated it with the urgency it deserved.

A first call to police was followed up with the next day with a callback from police and a promise for another call on Monday that White says never came.

A month passed, she said, and still no call.

“The riff-raff is exercising its will to taunt this community, and the police are exercising their will to ignore us,” she said. “Why go through the effort to keep up your home, maintain your yards and build community when nobody wants to help us?”

Even under today’s far-from-ideal conditions, that shouldn’t occur.

We can only hope White’s case is an exception.

Thompson is still new to being chief, but, on the whole, his leadership has been solid and he has confronted a litany of challenges honestly and openly.

Good luck to him in probably the most challenging job in this city.

Nobody said this would be easy. And it isn’t.