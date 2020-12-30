Our Opinion: A titan falls

Like many in the state, we were saddened to hear about the death Monday of Marc Basnight, a well-known and highly influential former state senator and long-time Senate president pro tempore — the longest serving in state history at 18 years. An Outer Banks, Dare County Democrat, he enacted some of the most significant state legislation of our era. He was liked and respected by both Democratic and Republican legislators.

“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special ... He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him.”

“Marc Basnight was one of the most effective and influential political leaders in North Carolina’s history,” Sen. Richard Burr said in a statement. “Marc was a powerful man, but everything he did was driven by a deep and genuine love of people that was evident to all. I always considered him to be one of my best friends. He will be missed.”