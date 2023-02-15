There have been more mass shootings in America (67 … and counting) than calendar days in 2023.

The latest occurred Monday night at Michigan State University, when a 43-year-old gunman killed three students and injured five others for reasons we may never know.

The man fatally shot himself after being cornered by police.

He left behind a trail of tears.

“Secure in place immediately,” ominous text messages to MSU students had warned. “Run, hide, fight.”

The shooter (whose name we will not mention) first attacked a classroom building before moving to the student union.

Some students ducked and prayed. Others shattered a window in a first-floor room to escape.

A few of the same students who survived a shooting 14 months ago at Oxford High School near Detroit (four killed, seven injured, by a student with a semi-automatic rifle) were now reliving that horror in college.

“She’s in the heart of it and can’t get out,” the mother of one of the Oxford graduates told the Detroit Free Press. “She said, ‘Mom, I just want to come home, I want to hold you.’”

Who should have to go through such a thing even once?

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.”

At this point, we could say more of what we’ve said before about mass shootings in America, but this time we yield the rest of this space to others.

This time maybe the horror — and the sheer insanity — of what keeps happening over and over is best reflected in the words of the people who were there. And who lived to tell:

“I thought I was going to die. It sounded like he was right there.” — MSU senior Jane Nodland, a nursing major who heard three gunshots while in the student union and dove for cover before fleeing the building.

“Everyone was running in fear. I saw people climbing over other people.” — Kayal Ghassan, a student who was having a meal in a campus building when the shooting broke out.

“Everyone was screaming everyone’s names. It was really loud, really hectic.” – one of three students who were embracing one another outside of a campus dining hall.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared.” — senior Ben Finkelstein, as he waited out the threat in his room while listening to a police scanner.

“Did you catch him yet?” — an anonymous shout from a campus dormitory building at around 9:40 p.m.

“We practice this very often but hope we never have to do it.” — Dr. Denny Martin, chief medical officer at E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, as he held back tears.

“I’m obviously not going to go outside for the next couple of days.” — MSU student Chris Trush, who was in his apartment when he received a text alert about the shooting.

“All I could do is just think about, ya know, nothing and everything at the same time.” — freshman Matayia Newbern, 18.

“I was just like in a panic. I was driving 100 mph here. I just want to get my baby home. That’s it, I just want my baby home.” — Bernice Rizera, who drove from Grand Rapids, around 60 miles away, to get her daughter after hearing of the shooting.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening on my college campus.” — David Russ an 18-year-old freshman from Los Angeles, who was watching “Star Wars” with friends in his dorm when a wave of text alerts arrived.

“I can’t believe this is happening again.” — Jennifer Mancini, whose daughter lost of two of her closest friends in the 2021 Oxford school shooting — and now this in her freshman year in college.

“Lightning doesn’t strike twice, right? This has happened to you and it can’t happen again, right?” — Matthew Riddle, whose daughter, now an MSU undergrad, also survived the Oxford shooting.

“We don’t feel safe anywhere.” — sophomore Alexis Dinkins.

Sources: CNN, the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, NBC News, Reuters, WILX, The New York Times and USA Today.