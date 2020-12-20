Our Opinion: A&T's hot streak; Scott's warm heart

Nothing, they say, succeeds like success.
On Nov. 19, N.C. A&T received the largest single gift from one source in its history: $5 million from Walmart for the university's engineering and business colleges and students enrolled in those programs.
Less than a month later, A&T shattered that record ... by $40 million.
As part of more than $4.15 billion in charitable gifts to 384 organizations in every state, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, A&T received a $45 million donation.
The total amount will be paid in full "with no strings attached," Scott posted Tuesday at Medium.com.
Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and the 18th-richest person in the world, has seen her already enormous fortune balloon as Amazon inevitably becomes the dominant source everyone uses to buy anything.
The money will go to four major initiatives at A&T:
- The school's science, technology, business, health, education and humanities programs.
- Workplace-skills training.
- Efforts to keep students enrolled and on track to graduate.
- And civic engagement programs that seek to involve students in the community.
The A&T gift speaks not only to Scott's generosity, but to A&T's meteoric rise in national stature, even as a pandemic has shrouded colleges and universities of all shapes and sizes with educational and financial challenges.
In fact, as the News & Record's John Newsom reported Wednesday, the coronavirus was a factor in her choice of A&T and other recipients of donations from her this week.
Scott explained on Medium.com that she wanted to help those who had been most severely affected by the pandemic.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
Among Scott's criteria for recipients was "organizations with strong leadership teams and results."
A&T was one of three historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, in North Carolina that received grants from Scott. The others were Winston-Salem State University ($30 million) and Elizabeth City State University ($15 million).
Among others in the Triad for whom Christmas came early were the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the High Point YMCA and Goodwlll Industries of Northwest North Carolina.
The $10 million that went to United Way also was its biggest-ever single donation and will be used to fund anti-poverty programs.
All are worthy investments that will address urgent needs.
For N.C. A&T, Scott's gift may be the biggest one under the tree (so far), but it's only the latest good news in a particularly prosperous fall for the university.
The university has received six donations of more than $1 million since September, including the announcement Thursday of $1 million from the online video networking service TikTok that will go toward scholarships for undergraduates who pursue medical or health-related careers.
As for Scott, she appears to be setting a new precedent in billionaire philanthropy. Rarely has someone given so much to so many so fast.
“She’s responding with urgency to the current moment,” Chuck Collins, director of the Charity Reform Initiative at the Institute for Policy Studies, told The New York Times.
“You think of all these tech fortunes, they’re the great disrupters, but she’s disrupting the norms around billionaire philanthropy by moving quickly, not creating a private foundation for her great-grandchildren to give the money away."
In an era in which you sometimes wonder how much money is enough, for those who count their net worth using the B-word, Scott seems to have figured it out.
In the settlement of her divorce with Bezos last year, Scott received 19.7 million shares of Amazon stock, or 4%, valued at roughly $38.3 billion. Those shares today would be worth about $62 billion.
There is some symmetry — and poetic justice — in Scott's vast and dramatic acts of kindness.
Amazon's recent growth is in no small part because of the pandemic. Cocooned families are shopping more online, specifically at Amazon, where it is so quick and easy.
But brick-and-mortar stores are suffering.
It seems only fair and just that some of that money is finding its way back to local communities.
