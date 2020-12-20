Our Opinion: A&T's hot streak; Scott's warm heart

For N.C. A&T, Scott's gift may be the biggest one under the tree (so far), but it's only the latest good news in a particularly prosperous fall for the university.

The university has received six donations of more than $1 million since September, including the announcement Thursday of $1 million from the online video networking service TikTok that will go toward scholarships for undergraduates who pursue medical or health-related careers.

As for Scott, she appears to be setting a new precedent in billionaire philanthropy. Rarely has someone given so much to so many so fast.

“She’s responding with urgency to the current moment,” Chuck Collins, director of the Charity Reform Initiative at the Institute for Policy Studies, told The New York Times.

“You think of all these tech fortunes, they’re the great disrupters, but she’s disrupting the norms around billionaire philanthropy by moving quickly, not creating a private foundation for her great-grandchildren to give the money away."

In an era in which you sometimes wonder how much money is enough, for those who count their net worth using the B-word, Scott seems to have figured it out.