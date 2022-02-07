Our Opinion: A victory for fairness

The decision arrived late Friday, creating, perhaps, a little weekend cheer for supporters of democracy.

The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the maps for congressional and General Assembly districts that had been drawn by the Republican-led legislature — maps that were unrepentantly drawn for Republican advantage. The decision was 4-3, and though it was close, it feels definitive.

The legislature now has two weeks to redraw the district maps. If they then don’t meet the court’s approval, the court will draw its own maps.

The outcome was somewhat predictable, as was the 4-3 majority-Democrat split.

But though the bias of the maps was not in doubt, the real questions before the court were whether the bias was extreme enough to violate the state constitution and whether the justices themselves had the authority to — we have to say — “stop the steal.”

In fact, a previous trial court found that the maps were indeed “a result of intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting,” but that it wasn’t the judiciary’s place to intervene.