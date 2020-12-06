Our Opinion: 'Absolutely insane'

This couldn’t happen here. Until it did.

In an incident laced with equal parts horror and sheer brazenness, one man was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight in downtown Greensboro on Nov. 16.

All of this unfolded in the light of day, within spitting distance of the sheriff’s headquarters, the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Courthouse.

Bullet holes riddled a plate glass door in the courthouse, which was placed on lockdown. At least four bullets struck the sheriff's building. Three of them pierced office windows there. One bullet hit a computer monitor on an employee's desk, the News & Record's Jamie Biggs reported.

You would think that if this were a planned attack, as Greensboro police believe, why do it so near the front steps of law enforcement?

Did any of these people think about that? Did they care?

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”