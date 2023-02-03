Related to this story

Most Popular

Our Opinion: Groundbreaking

Instead of shoveling dirt at the site itself, where the soil was too wet, a host of well-dressed dignitaries, including Gov. Roy Cooper and st…

Our Opinion: Mega-success in '23?

Our Opinion: Mega-success in '23?

Like an old Christmas tree with brittle branches and thinning needles, 2022 has taken its place in the trash amid torn giftwrap, packing peanu…

Our Opinion: Burr's mixed legacy

Our Opinion: Burr's mixed legacy

When Richard Burr ran for a third U.S. Senate term back in 2016, he promised that if he won, that would be his last term and he’d leave at the…