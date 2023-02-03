Recent attacks on electrical substations in North Carolina and beyond can lead to more than a temporary inconvenience; they can pose a serious danger.

Not only can the damage these attacks inflict deprive thousands of light and heat, it can close schools, cripple businesses, and even jeopardize the health of people who rely on electricity for medical equipment.

On a broader scale, these crimes can jeopardize public safety and even national security.

So getting tough on the penalties for such attacks seems both appropriate and overdue.

A bill in the N.C. Senate would do precisely that, calling for prison terms up to 10 years, plus a $250,000 fine.

The bill, sponsored by Republicans Tom McInnis, Danny Britt and Paul Newton, would make it a Class C felony even to attempt to damage a substation or other electrical facility. The bill would do the same for willful damage to broadband lines or equipment and telephone poles.

And it would make trespassing at a water-processing plant or energy facility a low-grade felony.

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of the gunfire attacks on two substations in Moore County, as well as a second gun attack two weeks ago on a substation in Randolph County.

The Moore County attack on Dec. 3 cut power to 45,000 Duke Energy customers, some of whom were without service for several days.

Two weeks ago, someone fired shots at the Randolph County substation, causing damage but not interrupting service to customers.

Nationally, in recent months, there have been similar attacks in five states in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast.

Current state law classifies such acts only as misdemeanors, making it a punishment that fails to fit the crime.

“We must send a message that the would-be actors of these attacks will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be held responsible for the chaos and the damage they create,” McInnis, who represents Moore County, said Wednesday at a news conference in Raleigh.

And it would include cases such as one in Washington State, where neither political extremism nor a foreign actor was involved.

Authorities in Puyallup, Wash., arrested two men in early January for a Christmas Day attack on four substations.

The men broke into the stations using bolt cutters. Instead of shooting equipment, they tampered with it, manipulating switches and breakers to cause malfunctions. Their motive: to provide cover for a burglary.

But the collateral damage was considerable.

“The outages on Christmas left thousands in the dark and cold and put some who need power for medical devices at extreme risk,” U.S Attorney Nicholas Brown told The New York Times.

The fact that two petty crooks could cause that much chaos in a quest to steal cash from a local business raises the other side of the problem: preventing the attacks in the first place.

A bill filed in the state House last week by Richmond County Republican Ben Moss, whose district includes Moore County, is intended to address that question.

It would require electric utilities to provide 24-hour security, in one form or another, at their substations.

Whether that is a practical solution remains to be seen. But it merits serious discussion.

At the very least, substantial hardening of security in these facilities to make them more difficult to breach and to damage with bullets seems clearly in order.

As for the Senate bill that imposes tougher penalties for the crime, by all means.

Though no arrests have been made in either attack in North Carolina, maybe the specter of prison time and heavy fines will at least deter any knuckleheads who may want to emulate those two guys in Washington (who now, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in prison for the substation damage and up to 10 years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm).

What N.C. Senate lawmakers are proposing is practical and necessary.

More power to them.