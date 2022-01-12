Our Opinion: An affront to fairness

It’s disappointing that the three-judge panel examining the redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-led legislature to guide North Carolina elections has decided to let them stand. This was the verdict Tuesday following a lawsuit filed by three good-government groups, the N.C. League of Conservation Voters, the National Redistricting Foundation and the North Carolina chapter of Common Cause.

We respect the court, but must disagree with its decision, which leaves flawed district maps in place for yet another election cycle. The redistricting maps will likely cement a Republican advantage to fill a majority of U.S. House seats — 10 out of 14 — as well as state House and Senate majorities for the next decade. In a state in which roughly a third of registered voters are Democrats (with a slender majority), a third unaffiliated and a third Republican, this seems on its surface to be completely unfair.

And below the surface — maps purposely manipulated to divide the political leanings and racial composition of voters to Republican advantage — also seems completely unfair.

It’s even worse when recognized as one small part of a larger, countrywide effort to disenfranchise a majority of American voters.