Our Opinion: An attack on voting

Will the legislature’s defense be that voters shouldn’t have taken it seriously?

Voter fraud does occur. Last week, a federal North Carolina prosecutor’s office said that 24 people have been charged with voter-related fraud over the past 18 months, including some who falsely claimed U.S. citizenship.

They deserve the punishment that comes to them.

The conservative Heritage Foundation claims to have identified 1,317 cases of voter fraud throughout the U.S. between 1979 and today — which, if averaged, would be about 30 a year out of tens of millions — 1,134 of which resulted in well-deserved criminal convictions.

But none of that comes close to being the kind of millions-of-votes conspiracy that Powell and others claim — a claim that was used to motivate a deadly insurrection.

The new restrictions sweeping through red states are not in response to voter fraud, but to voter turnout. Republican authorities come closer every day to “saying the quiet part out loud”: that they’re willing to suppress voting because they think that will work to their advantage.

They also seem to consider lies and conspiracy theories to be legitimate election strategies.

These strategies may ultimately backfire, increasing support for HR 1, the Democratic voting rights bill that passed the U.S. House and is headed for the Senate. Passing that bill, at this point, would be more than justified. It’s voter defense.