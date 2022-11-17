Our Opinion: An honest appraisal of school violence

New security scanners at a Guilford County high school did their job last week, flagging a student who attempted to carry a firearm into Dudley High School.

Thanks to the touch-free scanners, Greensboro Police arrested Jaelin Graves for felony possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon.

Where Graves got the weapon or why he sought to bring it onto campus we don’t yet know. What possesses one of our children to pack a firearm for school as he would a bag lunch or a laptop?

The incident at Dudley occurred as school officials rightly are ramping up their efforts to make local classrooms and campuses safer. As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported Thursday, the total of Guilford County students disciplined for violent offenses in August and September remained steady when compared to the same period last year. But it’s 18% higher than the pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

Of greatest concern is referrals for discipline in the county’s high schools, which are a staggering 66% higher than in August and September of 2019. Middle school referrals were up roughly 30%, but on at least one encouraging front, elementary school referrals dropped by 15%.

What this clearly suggests is the impact of COVID not only on our bodies but our minds. And it is reflected as well in a national spike in homicide rates when COVID tightened its grip in 2020.

As a response, school officials have added some new measures to steps they’d already taken to improve security.

The school safety office has been expanded and staff are being trained to better address bullying. The district also is reaching out to students for ideas, an obvious approach that probably should be used more often. Who knows better what’s happening day to day on campus and who has a bigger stake in school security?

Among steps that already have been taken are increased mental health support for students and staff and the scanners, which were installed in each of the county’s traditional high schools beginning in late summer.

The devices will cost between $750,000 and $1 million per year and will be paid for with a portion of the school district’s federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The scanners’ installation had been planned before the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, but that heartrending tragedy underscored the need for more protections.

Students pass through the scanners upon entering school buildings. A staff member watches on a nearby screen. When an object that resembles a gun or disassembled parts of a gun is detected, the scanner beeps and the screen displays an image of the suspicious object and analyzes it using artificial intelligence.

That the technology at Dudley worked is reassuring. That there was a need for it in the first place was not.

But this is the world we live in today. You do what you have to do.

And part of what you also have to do is to be honest.

So far, so good for new Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

Oakley jointly authored an op-ed about school safety that appeared Wednesday in the News & Record, offering a straight and sober assessment of the problem. Co-written with school board chair Deena Hayes-Greene and county commissioner chair Melvin “Skip” Alston, the column not only mentioned the threats posed by firearms and fighting, but also pointed out the role adults have played in some incidents.

Most recently, a mother, an aunt and a grandmother of students helped to instigate a fight on the campus of Grimsley High School. One of the adults — the mother — allegedly struck a teacher who tried to intercede.

As the column said, “This type of behavior does not belong in our schools.”

Parents should be part of the solution to school violence, not part of the problem. For that matter, so should we all.

For all of the schools’ efforts to be safer places, that can’t happen in a vacuum.

Without the community’s input, involvement and support, there won’t be a school-violence solution.