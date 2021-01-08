Our Opinion: An insurrection in Washington

Whatever good anyone may perceive him accomplishing, President Trump is now likely to be remembered best for inspiring the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The siege, performed by insurrectionists who hoped to somehow overturn the 2020 presidential election, resulted in the death of one, possibly contributed to the death of three others, and led to the lockdown and evacuation of congressional members and their staff.

In addition, live explosive devices resembling pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee, near the Capitol grounds.

It’s difficult to emphasize just how serious this attack is — to democracy, to American government, to America itself. And it’s sick, frankly, that it was performed by and inspired by people who portray themselves as patriots — especially with the encouragement, pleasure and praise of the outgoing president of the United States.

We agree with our own Sen. Richard Burr, who said in a statement, “The president bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward.”