Our Opinion: An officer in distress … at police headquarters

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said in November. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”

In the more recent shooting, the chief was just as incredulous.

But in this case, the people going to work were police officers.

So James said Greensboro police are considering new security measures, possibly including fencing around the headquarters parking lot. Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, who oversees the police department, told the City Council last week that the city and county already had been working on a security plan after several shooting incidents in and around Governmental Plaza downtown.

The city also will hire a consultant to enhance security at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

If nothing else, the incidents make unsettlingly clear not only the extent of the violence that has recently wracked the city but the sheer brazenness of it as well. Are these people really that dumb or they do they simply not care?

As for the officers, it is yet another challenge in an already dangerous and stressful profession.