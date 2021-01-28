Our Opinion: An uneasy new normal in Tournament Town

The NBA has postponed numerous games.

After being on a COVID-induced break since their third game of the season, more than a week ago, the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes played Thursday night.

Duke's women's basketball team has canceled its season altogether.

It has been that kind of year.

The priority, of course, should remain the public’s — and the athletes’ — health and well-being. Sometimes we all seem to lose sight of that in our yearning for The Way Things Used to Be.

We don’t know, for instance, whether there will be fans in the stands if the ACC Tournament goes on as scheduled. But even if it is stripped to its barest essentials, having the tournament again in a place many consider its unofficial home would be a morale boost for the city, despite its diminished economic impact.

Certainly no one wants a repeat of last year's tournament in Greensboro, which ended after only two rounds of play as COVID was tightening its grip on the world.

That can't happen two seasons in a row, can it?