Our Opinion: An uneasy new normal in Tournament Town

The 68th Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament is scheduled to return to Greensboro in March … more or less.
So say some of the league's coaches, who believe that some teams may choose to skip the event, which has had a storied history in the Greensboro Coliseum.
In a column published Wednesday in the News & Record, sportswriter David Teel noted that some teams may bypass the tournament as a precaution against COVID-19 infections.
The grander prize is the NCAA Tournament, which itself will be very different in 2021, played entirely in Indiana to reduce the COVID risk. The majority of that tournament’s 67 games are scheduled for Indianapolis.
Schools that already expect to qualify for NCAA berths may hedge their bets against losing players to infection or quarantining during the ACC Tournament.
“I do believe that some teams will opt out of conference tournaments, no matter what they look like, knowing they’re a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament,” Louisville Coach Chris Mack told Teel.
Louisville is tied for third in the conference with a legitimate shot at first place.
Asked if he would favor skipping Greensboro if his team seemed assured of making the NCAA Tournament, Mack said: “I would consider it.”
An ironic silver lining for Greensboro this season may be the lack of the usual national heavyweights in the ACC. For instance, Duke and Carolina are not their typical selves — at least not yet — and may need strong showings in the ACC Tournament to seal their NCAA prospects.
Of course, the only thing you can count on in the age of COVID is that you can't count on anything.
In a season in which multiple games have been rescheduled or canceled altogether because of COVID, nothing is a given.
As we noted in an earlier editorial celebrating the tournament’s shift to Greensboro from Washington, D.C. — because of COVID concerns — there may be no tournament at all.
It all depends.
Both college and pro sports seasons have been frantic races against the virus.
The NFL made it the Super Bowl (knock on wood) after a season when games have been played every day of the week to cope with COVID complications.
Major college football also managed to complete a crazy quilt of a season that abbreviated schedules and canceled and postponed games. (N.C. A&T, which competes at the next-highest level of college football, is playing a bare-bones, four-game football schedule this spring, two each against the same opponents, South Carolina State and Norfolk State.)
The NBA has postponed numerous games.
After being on a COVID-induced break since their third game of the season, more than a week ago, the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes played Thursday night.
Duke's women's basketball team has canceled its season altogether.
It has been that kind of year.
The priority, of course, should remain the public’s — and the athletes’ — health and well-being. Sometimes we all seem to lose sight of that in our yearning for The Way Things Used to Be.
We don’t know, for instance, whether there will be fans in the stands if the ACC Tournament goes on as scheduled. But even if it is stripped to its barest essentials, having the tournament again in a place many consider its unofficial home would be a morale boost for the city, despite its diminished economic impact.
Certainly no one wants a repeat of last year's tournament in Greensboro, which ended after only two rounds of play as COVID was tightening its grip on the world.
That can't happen two seasons in a row, can it?
We're betting it won't — that, in some shape or form, sneakers will squeak, whistles will blow and coaches will cuss from opening tipoff to the trophy presentation this March.
As Clemson Coach Brad Brownell told Teel: "I think we all want to play in the conference tournament because it’s a great experience for the kids, although it’s not going to feel like a normal tournament. It’s going to feel different, so what kind of a great experience is it going to be? I don’t know."
No one does.
All Greensboro can do is control what it can. City leaders and coliseum staff can hope the heavens align and, in the meantime, go forward with their plans to put on a terrific show.
Which they always do anyway.