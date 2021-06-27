Our Opinion: An uptight council

Chalk it up to heavy hands, tight lips and a siege mentality.
The city of Greensboro is now arresting people for scrawling on the pavement adjacent to city hall.
This follows the council’s abrupt and mysterious about-face earlier this month on a full and open third-party investigation of the 2018 death of a Greensboro man while in police custody and a broader investigation of police conduct.
Marcus Smith died after he was bound facedown with his legs and feet behind his back using a device called a RIPP Hobble — even though the device’s manufacturer advises against that. More recently, the Marshall Project reported that, according to court records, Greensboro police used the RIPP Hobble device 275 times in the same manner.
So, a detailed accounting of what happened and why by an independent investigator seemed to be the most transparent and credible path to take.
Until it didn’t … at least to the City Council.
After it emerged from what appears to be an illegal closed session on June 1, the council’s once-unanimous support of the investigation suddenly screeched to a halt.
Council member Michelle Kennedy, who had requested the investigation, read a terse public statement.
“I am the person who asked us to have an independent investigation,” she said, “both as it relates to the events connected to Marcus Smith, and a larger investigation around institutional culture and essentially an agency-wide conduct review of the Greensboro Police Department. And so, on the advice of the city attorney, Council met in closed session and received advice from an attorney who practices exclusively in the area of independent investigation. Council has decided not to pursue any such investigation at this time.”
And that was it. The public deserves a fuller explanation than that. And it is owed one.
Meanwhile, the city and the council have doubled down in their legal fight with Marcus Smith’s family, which is suing the city, eight police officers and two paramedics for wrongful death.
And now police have been arresting protesters who support Smith’s family for writing slogans in washable chalk on the concrete plaza in front of the Melvin Municipal Center.
This is not painted-on graffiti that defaces the façades of city buildings. This is the kind of chalk that children use to draw hopscotch grids on sidewalks.
Is the council going nuts over this case or what? And if there’s nothing to hide, wouldn’t transparency in the end only inspire greater trust and confidence in our police?
Why all the closed doors and secrecy? And why the snitty wars of words and petty arrests?
To be clear, we don’t agree with some who see a racial motive in the tragedy that befell Marcus Smith. We saw officers who meant well but made a fatal mistake after Smith had become agitated.
We also saw a lack of clear and factual information about the incident immediately after it had occurred.
As for whether there are valid legal reasons for the council to reverse its stance on the investigation, we can’t say because they won’t.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan did say in an interview last week that the facts that an independent investigation would have revealed will come to light in court. So there was no need for both.
But even given the legal implications, the council has an obligation to be more up-front with constituents. This is about much more than a court case. We believe the council can and should say more than it has.
The mayor also said that the reaction to the drawings on the pavement was a mistake.
“The whole chalk-drawing thing turned into a bigger deal than it should have been,” she said. “We need to pick our battles.”
The mayor added: “We’re not hardhearted. We know this is a loss to the Smith family. We know they are in grief.”
But this retreat into the shadows benefits no one.
The mayor and council would do well to think a little less like lawyers and a lot more like leaders.