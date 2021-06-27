Our Opinion: An uptight council

Chalk it up to heavy hands, tight lips and a siege mentality.

The city of Greensboro is now arresting people for scrawling on the pavement adjacent to city hall.

This follows the council’s abrupt and mysterious about-face earlier this month on a full and open third-party investigation of the 2018 death of a Greensboro man while in police custody and a broader investigation of police conduct.

Marcus Smith died after he was bound facedown with his legs and feet behind his back using a device called a RIPP Hobble — even though the device’s manufacturer advises against that. More recently, the Marshall Project reported that, according to court records, Greensboro police used the RIPP Hobble device 275 times in the same manner.

So, a detailed accounting of what happened and why by an independent investigator seemed to be the most transparent and credible path to take.

Until it didn’t … at least to the City Council.

After it emerged from what appears to be an illegal closed session on June 1, the council’s once-unanimous support of the investigation suddenly screeched to a halt.

Council member Michelle Kennedy, who had requested the investigation, read a terse public statement.