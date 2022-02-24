Our Opinion: And so it's war

Even though it’s a continent away, the news that Russia has acted on its threats and attacked Ukraine, that casualties are already beginning to mount, is incredibly disturbing. Many wonder how far this will go and how it will affect us.
And many of us, of course, are concerned for the safety of the Ukrainian people, especially their children. The nation is not strong enough to defend itself indefinitely.
As we write, more than 50, including many civilians, have been killed as Russia deploys missiles, tanks, infantry and jets to multiple Ukrainian cities. It seems surreal — a modern nation trying to annex another country’s territory through violent means.
But it’s also disturbing to learn that there’s a vocal contingency in the U.S. that sides with the aggressor nation. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a corrupt and murderous dictator, has chosen to start an unprovoked, large-scale military action — one that will lead to death and destruction — even in the face of continued efforts from many nations to work with him to achieve a diplomatic solution to his grievances.
And some unbalanced Americans approve. Trying to justify or even tolerate his cause is shameful.
Fortunately, President Biden’s response to Putin’s threat has been unwavering. He has supported Ukraine with military equipment. He has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia and its wealthy citizens. Perhaps most importantly, he has united the free world in condemning the incursion and re-energized our NATO allies to stand firm against Russia.
Biden’s transparency as he informed the American people of the Russian threat is also a plus. The intelligence he shared with the public has proved to be accurate — Putin has done exactly what Biden said he’d do, despite Putin’s blatant obfuscation.
In the meantime, Putin has been pushing a propaganda war in addition to his military attack, claiming to be acting on his nation’s defense against an aggressive Western world order.
He should save it. We know better. No one has maneuvered a tank onto Russian territory.
Unfortunately, those pushing Russian misinformation include a handful of Republican officials like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who says that Biden should abandon Ukraine to Russia and focus on China instead.
This is not the smart criticism he thinks it is. And it feeds into the narrative that Republicans are finding less and less worth defending in America’s historic democratic values.
Whatever historical data Biden’s critics think they’ve mined, or nonsequitous comparisons to, say, the U.S. border with Mexico, this is still an unprovoked military attack on a friendly nation, and for everyone who believes in personal responsibility, it wasn’t Biden’s decision — it was Putin’s.
Comparisons abound, as they will, with Biden’s predecessor, who often seemed to cow to Putin while in office — infamously siding with Putin against our own intelligence officials — and continues to praise him now for his “genius” in attacking Ukraine.
We’re not the first to note that his continued fealty to Putin is hardly in keeping with the spirit of his boastful slogan, “America First” — if, indeed, we should take those words at face value and not sense something darker underneath them.
Thankfully, most Americans know better. Most Americans, including most Republicans in Congress, support Ukraine’s decision to set its own course, free from Russian influence. Most Americans still dislike bullies like Putin, whose attack likely springs from desperation at his diminished role on the world stage rather than any sort of concern for Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
What can we do to help Ukraine? First of all, we can reject the Russian propaganda that will proliferate on social media. We can appreciate and guard our own democracy by fighting for free and fair elections. We can donate to the Red Cross and United Help Ukraine, which provide food and medical supplies to those who are displaced by the Russian invasion. And those who pray can pray.
There’s a lot to dislike about the world right now. And there should be much to dislike, domestically, because of radical politicians who stir Americans against each other for political gain. There seems to be no limit to their desire for division.
There’s plenty to keep us doom-scrolling on our phones.
So before things become too intense yet once again, let’s all take some time this weekend — take some time every day — to appreciate the good things that abound: our loved ones, our prosperity, the privileges of living in a great country. Store it up. We’re in for a bumpy ride.