Our Opinion: And so it's war

Comparisons abound, as they will, with Biden’s predecessor, who often seemed to cow to Putin while in office — infamously siding with Putin against our own intelligence officials — and continues to praise him now for his “genius” in attacking Ukraine.

We’re not the first to note that his continued fealty to Putin is hardly in keeping with the spirit of his boastful slogan, “America First” — if, indeed, we should take those words at face value and not sense something darker underneath them.

Thankfully, most Americans know better. Most Americans, including most Republicans in Congress, support Ukraine’s decision to set its own course, free from Russian influence. Most Americans still dislike bullies like Putin, whose attack likely springs from desperation at his diminished role on the world stage rather than any sort of concern for Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

What can we do to help Ukraine? First of all, we can reject the Russian propaganda that will proliferate on social media. We can appreciate and guard our own democracy by fighting for free and fair elections. We can donate to the Red Cross and United Help Ukraine, which provide food and medical supplies to those who are displaced by the Russian invasion. And those who pray can pray.