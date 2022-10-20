Our Opinion: And then nothing ...

A teenager dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun and a handgun shoots and kills five people in cold blood in Raleigh simply because they are there.

One of the victims is his brother, the others a random assortment of innocent souls who happen to be in the wrong places at the wrong time.

It’s a sudden, horrific rampage that comes from nowhere and makes no sense.

Nor does the feckless ritual that follows.

There is sadness and anger and bewilderment. Earnest words of condolence from politicians peppered with the nouns“sorrow,” “heartbreak” and, of course, “prayers.”

And then nothing changes.

Until it occurs a next time … and a next.

Recoil. React. Repeat.

It’s worth noting that this latest tragedy occurred in Raleigh, near the seat of state government, where politicians routinely rebuff attempts to pass sensible gun regulations and, in fact, persist in efforts to relax gun laws.

And as the slow drip of more details continues, the story takes greater shape, and the scarier it appears.

Consider the police radio traffic obtained by The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

As officers corner the teenager in “a blue barn with a tin roof on it,” one of them is shot.

“It’s a (gunshot wound) to the kneecap,” an officer says in the radio chatter.

The tension mounts. An officer says, “Challenge him.”

Police see the teen attempt to fire more shots.

“He’s trying to pull the trigger, and nothing’s happening,” an officer says.

Eventually, with the assistance of a robot, officers separate the gunman, who is wounded, from a backpack that they suspect might contain explosives.

And they take him into custody.

Then we repeat an endless cycle of mourning, regret … and inaction.

Even politicians who profess unqualified support for police still put them in harm’s way.

And the most sensible legislative proposals wither and die for lack of courage and conscience among too many of our leaders. This is madness.

Consider a perfectly sane and reasonable bill in Congress that would have created a national active shooter alert system that passed the House in July and still awaits action in the Senate.

The bill was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs’ Association and National Police Foundation. Co-sponsored by a Democrat and a Republican, it would create an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network coordinated through the U.S. Justice Department.

Establishing a national network similar to Amber Alerts for missing children, the system would help state and local governments set up a warning system for active shooter emergencies, and enhance police communication with the public during situations like the one in Raleigh.

The House was spurred to act by the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park.

Forty-three Republican House members voted for the bill — but not a single one from North Carolina. (Every Democrat from the state supported it.)

“Active shooter emergencies have become so common that we barely even register them any more, we’ve become numb to them,” one of the bill’s sponsors, David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said at the time. “We cannot let this become normal.”

And yet, even as it is becoming normal, Virginia Foxx voted no, as did Ted Budd.

Maybe they agreed with the frothy illogic of Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who dismissed the bill as “Democrat fear mongering.”

This Jordan said about a bill that has nothing to do with taking someone’s gun (though can’t we at least all agree that a 15-year-old has no business with guns?).

As for how an active shooter alert could be helpful, remember, the Raleigh shooter was at large for four hours. The Highland Park, Ill., shooter wasn’t arrested for eight hours.

Some Republicans said the alert could create panic and hysteria, but the benefits clearly outweigh any unintended consequences.

Meanwhile, here we are, wondering, each time a mass shooting occurs, what we might have done to save lives.

The active shooter alert system is one answer, among many. And yet there it sits.

Recoil. React. Repeat.

Something must be done, we say. And then we do nothing.