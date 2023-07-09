What compels us to be monsters?

A man in Moore County beat and shook his 3-week-old son so severely that he disabled the child for life.

Now 11 years old, the boy, named Andy, cannot see, stand, walk or talk.

He must take medications.

He must be fed by a tube.

And he was the fortunate son.

Nine years after his biological father assaulted Andy, he allegedly beat a second son, this one only 3 months old, until he was dead.

Could he have been stopped?

As the News & Record’s Annette Ayres reported, for what he had done to Andy, Sterling Cummings received a plea deal from a Moore County prosecutor (who now is a District Court judge) that defies explanation.

He was credited with the 45 days he already had served in jail and placed on a 60 days of supervised probation in the child abuse case and another case in which he allegedly assaulted a woman. Also, prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against Andy’s biological mother, Breanne Fowler.

Now Cummings, 33, has been arrested and will be tried in Greensboro for what police say he did to that second child.

There are no words …

To state what is tragically obvious, the justice system did not work in Andy’s case. We can only hope it doesn’t fail a second time.

Cummings has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his infant son.

More broadly, we all should be alarmed, not only with this case, but so many others like it.

We’ve said it before but it bears repeating: Our children are in crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States in 2020.

Beyond that is a gun violence epidemic that particularly victimizes young people. According to the Pew Research Center, gun deaths among U.S. children and teens rose by 50% between 2019 and 2021.

Just last week a 3-year-old was injured in a shooting in a Greensboro neighborhood that left two women dead.

As for the horrors that befell a toddler and an infant in Moore County, even in all that darkness there is some light.

Andy now lives with a loving family. Once he was released from the hospital following his terrible beating he was placed with foster parents Allan and Tracy Trepcyk, who eventually adopted him. They were well aware of the medical issues that would be with Andy for the rest of his life. It didn’t deter them.

As it turned out Andy’s biological parents had another baby, Alexandra, when Andy was only 6 months old.

They did not fight for custody and the Trepcyks adopted her as well, almost immediately after she was born. She is now 10 years old. The Trepcyks are bitter and frustrated that the justice system failed in Andy’s case. They dearly love their son but they also mourn the life he could have had.

“Now, he is a broken shell of a little boy who once had his whole exciting life ahead of him,” Tracy Trepcyk, a neonatal nurse, said in a victim impact statement she read during a court hearing.

“He could have had the opportunity to run and play. He could have gone to school and decided what he wanted to be when he grew up. Maybe he would have gone to college, fallen in love, gotten married and had kids of his own. The world will never know that little boy. That little boy died at 23 days of life when Sterling Cummings beat and shook him so violently that his brain was damaged beyond any hope of repair.”

The Trepcyks’ love for Andy is unconditional. And their devotion appears boundless.

Unfortunately, others like them are in short supply in North Carolina.

The state faces a critical shortage of foster parents, so much so that dozen of children slept on air mattresses last week in Mecklenburg County conference rooms because they had nowhere else to go, the Charlotte Ledger reported.

The number of licensed foster homes in the state plummeted by 23% between 2021 and 2022.

But the Trepcyks have been there for Andy and Alexandra and they will continue to be.

The moral of this bittersweet story we guess, is that there are monsters in this world, sometimes where you least expect them. There is something inside of them that inflames an ungodly rage that turns to violence. All too often they were once victims of mistreatment themselves. But there are angels among us as well.

People like the Trepcyks, whose capacity for giving is wonder to behold — who have sown seeds of happiness in a place where it once seemed nothing could grow.

We just could use more like them. A lot more.