Our Opinion: Another mask mandate in Guilford County

Now, if there’s a public mask mandate in Greensboro, it’ll come strictly from the county, more than week from now, which is plenty of time for the virus to spread.

This is why Vaughan’s choice is so disheartening if not surprising.

Mandatory masking is extremely unpopular among some of us, who see such requirements, and calls for vaccination, somehow as infringements on their personal freedom.

Never mind that they could make others seriously ill by not taking those precautions.

And never mind that the omicron variant is a much more contagious version of the virus that can infect even those who have had vaccinations and booster shots.

Yet, when the commissioners passed a previous mask mandate in August, the vote fell strictly along partisan lines.

So Alston is appealing to our better angels.

“I would hope that we would put people before party and take politics out of it,” he said.