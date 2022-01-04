Our Opinion: Another mask mandate in Guilford County

As Bill Murray’s cynical weatherman learned the hard way in “Groundhog Day,” sometimes it takes living the same day over and over to get it right.
So, here we are, again, in Guilford County, and just about everywhere else in the world, dealing with another COVID surge, and the mounting infections, sickness, crowded hospitals and, yes, death that can come with it.
And here we are again, facing the need for another mask mandate.
Guilford County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston on Tuesday issued a mask requirement for unincorporated parts of the county, effective Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.
Alston also has been pressing the county’s 10 mayors to revisit that option in light of advice from health officials, including an urgent appeal from Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle.
During a Zoom meeting with Alston and mayors on Monday, Cagle joined Alston in expressing her concerns.
Noting that COVID-related hospitalizations had more than doubled since last week, from 90 to 193 patients, Cagle told Alston that the situation is “dire.” Cagle said she expects the increase in local cases to reach new highs by the end of the week.
As the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported Tuesday, Alston has the authority to declare an emergency and impose a mask mandate immediately. But it affects only the 20% of the county that is unincorporated.
In his dual role as chairman of the Guilford County Board of Health, Alston also can call for a vote of that board (which consists of the commissioners, also playing dual roles) to impose a broader mandate that includes towns and cities.
But by law he has to wait 10 days until Jan. 13. Because that’s not nearly soon enough, Alston is seeking the mayors’ help.
Already the mayors of Gibsonville, Sedalia, Pleasant Garden and Jamestown have agreed to enact their own mandates, Alston said.
Notably absent from that list is Mayor Nancy Vaughan of Greensboro, who told the City Council in an email that she wouldn’t impose a mandate because the city lacked the resources to enforce it.
That’s both unconvincing and disappointing.
Until now Vaughan has been a reliable ally of Alston and the commissioners on COVID precautions. In 2020, when COVID first began to take hold in Greensboro, she rightly declared a citywide state of emergency that included a mask requirement.
More recently, Vaughan was less responsive when some patrons of the Tanger Center complained that the venue was neither enforcing its mask rule strictly enough nor requiring all audience members to provide negative test results or proof of vaccination to be admitted.
Now, if there’s a public mask mandate in Greensboro, it’ll come strictly from the county, more than week from now, which is plenty of time for the virus to spread.
This is why Vaughan’s choice is so disheartening if not surprising.
Mandatory masking is extremely unpopular among some of us, who see such requirements, and calls for vaccination, somehow as infringements on their personal freedom.
Never mind that they could make others seriously ill by not taking those precautions.
And never mind that the omicron variant is a much more contagious version of the virus that can infect even those who have had vaccinations and booster shots.
Yet, when the commissioners passed a previous mask mandate in August, the vote fell strictly along partisan lines.
So Alston is appealing to our better angels.
“I would hope that we would put people before party and take politics out of it,” he said.
As for the moral of “Groundhog Day,” it’s worth remembering that even though its hero comes to know everything that’s going to happen to him as his life becomes a nightmarish loop, he doesn’t escape it until he learns to be more selfless and caring toward others.
Only then does he escape eternally awakening to Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You, Babe” on his bedside clock radio.
Maybe if more of us would heed the moral of that story we might break our own viral loop by getting the shots, getting the booster and wearing a mask in shared places. Not just for our own sake, but for everybody’s.
Then, maybe by Groundhog Day 2022, on Feb. 2, we’d all awaken in a better place.