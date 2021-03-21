Our Opinion: Another power play

His Republican opponent, Dan Forest, directly challenged the governor’s management of COVID-19, in words and actions, often choosing not to wear a mask and holding campaign events in which masks and social distancing were rare. If anything, Forest reveled in that defiance. He also tried in vain to sue Cooper over his COVID-related orders.

That’s why a pending bill in the state House that would reduce the governor’s powers is both unnecessary and potentially harmful. House Bill 264, the Emergency Powers Accountability Act, would require concurrence from the elected members of the Council of State for any emergency declaration that exceeds 30 days. A similar bill, SB 312, has been filed in the Senate.

State law already requires the support of the Council of State for some executive orders. The new legislation would expand that requirement.

Some Republicans say the bill was necessary because the governor’s COVID-related orders have been politicized. But isn’t it Republicans who have made them a political issue?