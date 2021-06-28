Our Opinion: Are we done yet? We've barely begun.

Can we change the subject now?

After all, it has been more than a year since George Floyd gasped his last, desperate breaths under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

It has been more than a year since an unprecedented wave of multi-racial protests erupted across the world in response.

It has been more than a year since our own protests in downtown Greensboro raised the same issues and expressed the same pain, outrage and anguish.

It has been more than a year since a few bad actors used the protests as an excuse to vandalize businesses, including Black-owned shops and even the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

It has been more than a year since the three words Black Lives Matter expressed simply and eloquently what so many Americans either didn’t understand or wouldn’t accept about the anxiety, frustration and outright fear many Black Americans feel in their encounters with police.

It has been more than a year since Greensboro’s City Council and police department reflected on what they could do to repair community trust and confidence in local policing.