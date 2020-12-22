Our Opinion: As cases increase, so does the hope

As many as 80,000 of those doses will go to the 63 hospitals that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine last week, as well as local health departments. The remainder of the doses will go to residents and staffs in nursing homes and long-term-care facilities.

Beyond the logistical challenges, it's a question of hearts and minds.

According to a Gallup poll released last week, some 15% of Americans said they would refuse to be vaccinated. But this is progress. That number has dropped from almost 40% in September, so it’s likely the message is seeping through.

Some sharp wits have tried to remind skeptics that they’ve likely ingested or been exposed to riskier substances.

Several prominent politicians received the vaccine last week, hoping to assure the public that it’s safe. They included President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence — and a few other politicians, like Sen. Marco Rubio, whose access to the vaccine was called into question, not only because people in high-risk categories would seem a higher priority, but because these politicians had from the beginning taken pains to downplay the virus. Their acquiescence now seems more insult than irony.