Our Opinion: As cases increase, so does the hope

There’s no bigger story this week or this year than COVID-19, which continues to rage wildly through the U.S. and other countries.
As of Monday, 1,963 more Americans won’t be returning home this week to open Christmas presents.
North Carolina has thus far had almost 489,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 6,300 resulting in death. Statewide hospitalizations climbed past 3,000 for the first time.
Meanwhile, the nationwide total has swollen to more than 18 million cases and more than 320,000 deaths.
Guilford County on Tuesday reported an increase of 283 cases and one new death.
These constant statistics can be mind-numbing, especially as they are updated day in and day out.
So please remember: Each is a person — a mother, father, son, daughter, sister, brother, spouse, friend or co-worker — to someone.
The vaccines that are now being made available are game-changers, if they’re actually distributed properly and used.
In North Carolina, the arrival this week of a second vaccine, the Moderna version, in all 100 counties should begin to help.
State officials say they expect to receive 17,500 doses of the vaccine, which has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
As many as 80,000 of those doses will go to the 63 hospitals that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine last week, as well as local health departments. The remainder of the doses will go to residents and staffs in nursing homes and long-term-care facilities.
Beyond the logistical challenges, it's a question of hearts and minds.
According to a Gallup poll released last week, some 15% of Americans said they would refuse to be vaccinated. But this is progress. That number has dropped from almost 40% in September, so it’s likely the message is seeping through.
Some sharp wits have tried to remind skeptics that they’ve likely ingested or been exposed to riskier substances.
Several prominent politicians received the vaccine last week, hoping to assure the public that it’s safe. They included President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence — and a few other politicians, like Sen. Marco Rubio, whose access to the vaccine was called into question, not only because people in high-risk categories would seem a higher priority, but because these politicians had from the beginning taken pains to downplay the virus. Their acquiescence now seems more insult than irony.
More ironic is the news that while President Trump takes credit for speeding the production and distribution of vaccines through his successful Operation Warp Speed, some of his die-hard supporters say they don’t trust the vaccine to be safe.
So there are limits to their devotion.
Side effects of the vaccine, we’ve been told, include temporary arm pain and flu-like symptoms.
Side effects of the virus include job loss, food insecurity and the possibility of eviction.
Some 800 U.S. businesses have closed permanently every day for the past few months, according to a study by Yelp — nearly 100,000 — though the actual number may be significantly higher.
About 1.38 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment since mid-March.
Of more immediate concern is the possibility of eviction. There’s no irony, only obscenity, in the thought of families being kicked out of their homes in the days preceding Christmas.
We realize that landlords have mortgages to pay. But forcing people on the street or into closer quarters with others only makes the situation worse.
We applaud the advocates of Housing Justice Now and similar organizations who are working to keep people in homes.
So much of this pain and tragedy could have been avoided if authorities had taken the virus seriously at its beginning and instituted proper precautions rather than try to downplay the menace. So much could have been avoided with government coordination to provide relief to landlords and renters alike; to employers and employees. But that would require accepting the premise that we are all in this together.