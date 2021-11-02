Our Opinion: 'At work within us': In a tragedy. hope emerges

Now we know how to combat the virus with vaccines and commonsense precautions. If only we would. The longer we allow it to linger the more chances it has to mutate into forms that may be more contagious and harder to contain.

Even more vexing are the complaints from COVID skeptics who seem most impatient for things to be the way they were before the pandemic, yet help prevent that from happening because they refuse to wear masks or get shots. They’re like passengers on a sinking ship who won’t help bail water but will readily complain about getting wet.

As for the figures alone, they’re unlikely to convert skeptics. If 1,000 deaths didn’t, and 100,000 didn’t, why would nearly 750,000?

But each of those numbers is a person. And their individual stories may make a difference — stories like the ones shared recently in the News & Record about patients in Cone Health’s COVID ward who regret their cavalier attitudes about the virus.

And stories like the one of Miracle Wilson, who knows better now and has since gotten her own vaccination.

“The dead don’t debate,” she titled her letter.

So she and her church family have decided to turn a tragic loss into a hopeful cause.