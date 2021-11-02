Our Opinion: 'At work within us': In a tragedy. hope emerges

When her husband became seriously ill with the coronavirus, a woman named Miracle had prayed for one.
But it wasn’t to be.
Kermit Wilson Jr. died on Sept. 17 at WakeMed Hospital in Cary.
He was only 43 and, in addition to his wife, leaves behind a son and two daughters.
Wilson, a Cary resident, was pastor of New Life Ministries Church in Greensboro. He had spent 41 days in intensive care “among a sea of infected people,” as his wife described it in a Nov. 2 letter to the News & Record. He was placed on a ventilator. As his condition worsened, his congregation asked for healing prayers on social media on Sept. 11.
Six days later, he was gone.
A native of Hollywood, Fla., Kermit Wilson was a former high school football player whose earliest lessons from the Bible were taught by his mother.
“He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior as a teenager and realized his calling and gift to preach the Word of God through his experience in preaching during youth services,” his obituary said.
A graduate of Virginia Union University, Wilson became affiliated with New Life Ministries Church while pursuing his master’s degree at N.C. A&T in food and nutritional science. He went on to receive his master’s of divinity degree from Liberty University.
She and her husband had been wary of COVID vaccines, Miracle Wilson confessed in her letter to the editor.
“Since the vaccine was released,” she wrote, “confusion, distrust, uncertainly and fear dominated many of our dinner table discussions.”
They had planned to get the shots when their church resumed in-person services. But for her husband, at least, that was too late.
As of this week, the worldwide COVID death toll had reached 5 million.
In the United States the number of lives claimed by the pandemic has passed 745,800, more than any other country on the planet. The runners-up (Brazil with 607,000 deaths and India with 450,000) are not even close.
And yet we are still at war among ourselves over masks and vaccines and bizarre notions about “freedom.” Both have become political issues and badges (or not) of tribal allegiances.
Myths about hoaxes and vast conspiracies still run rampant: that the vaccines contain microchips or will magnetize you. Or that the vaccines will change your DNA. Or that wearing a mask will make you sick. Or that COVID was concocted as part of a plot to control your mind.
But the truth is far simpler.
The virus is very contagious and can kill you, especially if you have a preexisting condition or a compromised immune system. You can become very sick if you’re infected. Or you can feel no symptoms at all and still spread the virus to others.
Now we know how to combat the virus with vaccines and commonsense precautions. If only we would. The longer we allow it to linger the more chances it has to mutate into forms that may be more contagious and harder to contain.
Even more vexing are the complaints from COVID skeptics who seem most impatient for things to be the way they were before the pandemic, yet help prevent that from happening because they refuse to wear masks or get shots. They’re like passengers on a sinking ship who won’t help bail water but will readily complain about getting wet.
As for the figures alone, they’re unlikely to convert skeptics. If 1,000 deaths didn’t, and 100,000 didn’t, why would nearly 750,000?
But each of those numbers is a person. And their individual stories may make a difference — stories like the ones shared recently in the News & Record about patients in Cone Health’s COVID ward who regret their cavalier attitudes about the virus.
And stories like the one of Miracle Wilson, who knows better now and has since gotten her own vaccination.
“The dead don’t debate,” she titled her letter.
So she and her church family have decided to turn a tragic loss into a hopeful cause.
On Friday, Nov. 5, New Life Ministries Church, at 1902 West Vandalia Road, will become a site for vaccinations and booster shots from 5-8 p.m. The clinic, co-sponsored with the Guilford County Health Department, will honor the memory of her husband, who “was kindhearted, gentle, jovial, loving and wanted the best for everyone!” she wrote in her letter.