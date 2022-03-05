Our Opinion: Ban the book bans

The truth is that the vast majority of school and public libraries hire information specialists who know all about childhood development and material selection. They also already have procedures in place that allow individuals or groups to question or challenge the inclusion of materials.

But some parents would prefer to yell at school board meetings.

Over the past year, book challenges and bans have reached levels not seen in decades, according to officials at the American Library Association, the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) and other advocates for free expression.

Fortunately, the push has generated pushback, as some parents realize they don’t appreciate conservative reactionaries having the last angry word. They’ve formed groups like the Florida Freedom to Read Project, Red, Wine & Blue and the Round Rock Black Parents Association in Texas to make sure that a wide range of materials will be available to those who want it.

Some students also have taken action, including the high schoolers who staged protests in Florida last week and eighth-grader Joslyn Diffenbaugh in Kutztown, Pa., who formed a banned-book club in his school. Their first selection: George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”