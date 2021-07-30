Our Opinion: Berger's wrong about COVID and cookie dough

State health officials reported on Thursday that there had been 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the most since February. A day earlier, Guilford County reinstated its mask mandate in county buildings and could expand the mandate countywide, if necessary, county commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston told the News & Record.

Berger’s not alone. One of our U.S. senators, Republican Thom Tillis, has sent an email of his own pooh-poohing the CDC’s directives.

“I am deeply concerned that the Biden administration’s contradictory decision will cause even more vaccine hesitancy, giving many Americans the false impression that the vaccines are not as effective as they were originally told,” Tillis said in the Tuesday statement.

The CDC’s advice has changed because circumstances have changed. The delta variant is taking hold because not enough Americans have gotten vaccinated.

And the best ways to cut the variant at its roots — and keep the economy open — are to get vaccinated and wear masks, even if you’ve already been vaccinated.