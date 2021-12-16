Our Opinion: Best medicine for virus is bipartisanship

“It’s just not natural not to have a State Fair,” Troxler says of the event, which was canceled in 2020.

But wait a minute. This guy’s a Republican. What does he think he’s doing?

What Troxler was doing was stating what should be obvious by now. The best hedge against COVID is, was and will be, for the foreseeable future, getting vaccinated.

The significance of getting a shot, and the consequences of not getting it, loom larger every day.

Though more and more Americans are throwing masks and caution to the wind, the virus is making it very plain that it’s not done with us yet.

Just when we thought it was safe to return to life we once knew, COVID has slinked back into the picture, and continues not only to spread like a wildfire in dry brush, but to kill as well.

As of this week, more than 800,000 Americans had died from the pandemic, more than in any other nation.

Even more disheartening is that more of us have lost our lives to COVID in 2021 than did in 2020.

Infections, hospitalizations and number of ICU patients are all ticking upward. Again.