Our Opinion: Beware of Grinches bearing plane tickets

Joy? Peace? Good will toward men?
Good luck with that if you work for an airline.
One Piedmont Airlines flight attendant says she prays every morning before leaving home — not in case there’s a plane malfunction or dangerous weather.
She asks to be delivered from bad passengers.
“I was having a lot more anxiety going to work,” the flight attendant told The Charlotte Observer. “Oh gosh, is today going to be the day?”
In other words, would this be “the day” a passenger chooses to abuse her verbally, or worse?
She is one of a number of frazzled flight attendants fretting that this may not be the most wonderful time of the year.
As holiday travel escalates, they are on edge, worried that some passengers will not only become rude and disagreeable, but physically violent.
In interviews last week with the Observer, several Charlotte-based flight attendants expressed misgivings about today’s uncommonly unfriendly skies.
The numbers bear them out. The Federal Aviation Administration has reported 5,400 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, of which more than 1,000 cases are or have been investigated. There were only 183 such investigations in 2020 and 146 in 2019.
And they appear to be as random as they are severe.
In February, a woman aboard a JetBlue flight bound for New York from the Dominican Republic threw an empty liquor bottle after refusing to wear a mask, nearly hitting another passenger. She also hurled food and shouted obscenities — and grabbed, struck and scratched a flight attendant, The New York Times reported.
In May, a 28-year-old woman was charged with felony battery following an altercation on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The flight attendant suffered facial injuries, lost two teeth and was rushed to a hospital after being struck by the woman.
In July, a Charlotte flight to the Bahamas was canceled after a group of about 30 high school students from the Boston area refused to wear masks. Said one exasperated fellow passenger to WBTV: “All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there. No smart-mouth comments. And they couldn’t do it.”
And in October, an American Airlines flight attendant sustained a concussion after a 20-year-old male passenger struck her in the face.
“There’s a palpable fear for many flight attendants about coming to work,” a spokesman for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants told the Observer. “The behavior that we’re seeing a surge of is life-threatening. It threatens the safety of everyone on board.”
Many of the incidents involve passengers who refuse to wear masks, even with the threat of COVID still very much in the air. (The federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation has been extended until March.) Lots of them also involve alcohol.
Small wonder self-defense training is offered to flight crews, not so much to deter terrorists as to defend themselves from rowdy passengers en route to grandma’s house for the holidays.
To be clear, while flight attendants have borne a disproportionate share of Americans’ sour dispositions, it appears we don’t need airline boarding passes to be rude and disagreeable
Just ask a restaurant worker or retail clerk.
And this appears to have been building over time. According to a 2019 national poll of Americans, 93% of respondents said that uncivil conduct was on the rise. Sixty-eight percent of those polled considered it a major concern.
Perhaps because of the lingering stresses of the pandemic, we’re angry and impatient and sometimes inexcusably self-centered. Then there’s politics.
So we’ll ask respectfully: If you feel the impulse to be the Grinch Who Spoiled the Christmas Flight, here’s a list worth checking. And worth checking twice:
The FAA has adopted a zero tolerance policy. Passengers who interfere with or assault flight attendants face fines of up to $35,000 and possible jail time.
Of course, ideally, it shouldn’t take the threat of a fine or jail sentence to compel grown-ups to behave well.
So just be considerate and remember that you are not the center of the universe — and expect that there will be crowds and delays, and mask rules, during the holiday travel season. And deal with it.
Before fastening your seat belts and returning your trays to their original upright positions, please check your humbug attitude at the gate.
So there’ll be a Merry Christmas for all — and for all a good flight.