Our Opinion: Biden’s infrastructure plan

Another way to look at it is that improved roads accomplish little for the American people if children are still drinking water delivered through lead pipes.

And it’s more than a jobs plan — it offers the realization of a brighter future for America — and, through our leadership, for the world.

“I’m convinced that if we act now, in 50 years people are going to look back and say this is the moment when America won the future,” Biden said.

The proposal has received pushback, of course — as would anything Biden proposes, or anything this momentous. It’s notable that the plan has been criticized not only by his Republican colleagues, but also by Democrats who fear the plan isn’t ambitious enough.

But if it works, many will line up to take credit — even those who vote against it.

Some are also opposed to Biden’s plan to pay for his proposal by raising taxes on corporations, from 21% to 28% (which would still be lower than the 35% it was before the 2017 Republican tax cut). The plan also has provisions to keep corporations from avoiding taxes by moving their mailboxes overseas, and would close some other loopholes.