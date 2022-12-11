Our Opinion: Board righlty closes the book on appeal

For a second time in less than two weeks, someone has requested that a book be removed from Northern Guilford High School.

And for a second time the school board rightly has said no.

Banning books is bad policy, especially when there are alternatives for parents or students who object.

In this case the novel “Life is Funny,” by E.R. Frank, was not a class reading. It was offered in the school’s library.

So the logical recourse for someone who doesn’t want to read it is, well, to not check it out.

“Life is Funny” chronicles the overlapping stories of a diverse cast of 11 teenagers who live in Brooklyn.

As for the story that played out here, the hearing followed a familiar pattern. A Northern Guilford parent who questioned the sexual content of the book read a passage aloud to illustrate his point.

At least in this case the parent, Jim Morris, didn’t request that the book be removed altogether. He asked that “Life is Funny” be made available only when parents have given prior approval for their children to read it.

Like the book unsuccessfully appealed a week earlier, “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward, this selection also was appealed to the highest authority, the Board of Education, after prior challenges were rejected at the school level and by the district’s Review Committee.

School board member Linda Welborn also expressed her concerns Thursday about “Life is Funny,” just as she had about “Salvage the Bones,” a National Book Award winner that was being taught in an AP English literature at Northern.

In addition to the sexual content, Welborn cited references in “Life is Funny” to self-harm and suicide. Welborn supported Morris’ suggestion that parental approval be required and a warning system implemented.

But that would have been a solution in search of a problem.

As has been noted before, Guilford County Schools’ policy on books already is plenty reasonable and flexible. Students may choose not to read books that they or their parents deem to be offensive or too explicit. They may read the books and skip the objectionable passages. Or they may choose an alternative reading assignment.

In the end the board voted 5-1 for the book to remain on the shelves with no additional restrictions. Better to err on the side of accessibility in a politically charged climate in which all types of books have been questioned in recent years, from Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” to “The Holy Bible.”

Nor is it a coincidence that book bans and challenges have spiked nationally recently as part of a political movement that accuses school boards and school systems of attempting to indoctrinate students to a “woke’ agenda and critical race theory.

Incidentally, Publishers Weekly recommends “Life is Funny,” which it describes as “impressive,” for ages 12 and up. “The language is gritty, and some of the story lines will be intense for young readers,” a Publishers Weekly review says, “but this is ultimately an uplifting book about resilience, loyalty and courage.”

Says Booklist in a starred review: “First novelist Frank breaks new ground with a realistic, lyrical novel about eleven teens in Brooklyn now. ... Their talk is painful, rough, sexy, funny, fearful, furious, gentle. Each chapter, each vignette within a chapter, builds to its own climax, and the stories weave together to surprise you.”

At least the appeal in this case was more measured and less fevered than the one involving “Salvage the Bones,” in which some parents invoked such loaded words as “pornographic” and “grooming” to describe its content.

In the end, it turns out that Frank’s book is right. Life is funny.

An attempt to restrict the book may only have raised awareness of it.

It has been checked out a grand total of only three times since 2013, noted school board Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor.