How many pieces of silver is a child’s life worth?

Triad voters deserve to know.

At issue in particular are the convenient absences of three Democrats during a critical vote in the state House last week to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a reckless bill that repeals pistol permits in North Carolina.

Among those three was one of ours, veteran Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point.

Brockman was not present during a party-line vote that would have failed if all three of the missing Democrats had been there and voted with the rest of their party against the override.

That’s because Republicans are one vote short of a veto-proof supermajority in the House. If members of neither party break ranks on a veto override, the veto stands.

During the vote, taken barely two days after a mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn., claimed the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults, Brockman was in urgent care, according to his office.

Some of his fellow Democrats aren’t buying it.

Before the vote, the Guilford County Democratic Party had posted on its Facebook page that Brockman intended to “vote with Republicans to override the Governor’s veto of the gun bill, because the Republicans have promised him money. CONTACT HIM NOW AND TELL HIM NO!!!”

A follow-up post after the vote read: “Thank you for reaching out to Cecil Brockman. He chose not to show up for the vote, which is just as bad.”

Guilford County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Kirkpatrick told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds that she wrote the first post. Kirkpatrick said a fellow Democrat had told her Brockman said he was going to vote with Republicans to override the governor’s veto in exchange for money for his district.

Whether that’s true we can’t say — because Brockman won’t say.

Despite repeated attempts since last week to reach him, Brockman has been unavailable to reporters. And to other Democrats.

But he has helped to override a Cooper veto before. In 2019, Brockman supported a Republican budget that Cooper had quashed, raising the ire of fellow Democrats. Before that vote, progressives took out a billboard on I-40 to pressure Brockman not to side with Republicans.

He did anyway. Brockman’s response: “My job is to get the best deal for my constituents.”

Brockman had a point. Whether you’re a self-interested traitor or a courageous maverick is often in the eye of the beholder. And, frankly, in times like these, we could use more meetings in the middle.

But of all bills, this one should not have been used as a bargaining chip.

The repeal of pistol permits in this state will have very real and tragic consequences. For instance, the handgun permit background checks flagged domestic violence convictions in North Carolina while federal background checks do not.

When Democrats tried to offer reasonable amendments to the gun permit bill, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore would not allow them to be discussed

As for what’s best for constituents, is Brockman aware that there were 14 homicides in High Point in 2022, all of but two involving shootings?

Does he know that gun violence is the leading cause of childhood deaths in this state?

Has he heard the sheriffs in Guilford and Forsyth counties both express grave concerns about the likely repercussions of this law?

Does it not bother him that the veto override vote happened so close to the tragedy in Nashville?

In 2019, at least Brockman came forward to explain his reasoning. No such luck this time.

To be fair, the Triad Republicans who supported the gun permit repeal should be held to account as well.

How, for instance, does a former hospital executive and a champion of Medicaid expansion, Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County, defend his vote? Or House Majority Whip Jon Hardister of Guilford County? Or former High Point Police Chief John Faircloth?

As for Brockman, is there some reasonable explanation? A side of the story we don’t yet know?

If there is, Brockman needs to tell it. Now.

Otherwise, if the allegations are true, shame on him for enabling this awful law to pass in a naked quest for more stuff.