Our Opinion: Broken justice at Fort Hood

Having already volunteered to risk their lives against enemies abroad, the men and women of the U.S. military shouldn’t have to fear for their safety at home.
But some do.
So the U.S. Army has rightly made sweeping changes in leadership at a base where a female soldier has turned up missing, assault allegations have gone unaddressed and the base’s top leaders had done little to address the problem.
The secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, announced 14 firings and suspensions in the wake of an investigation into cases of discrimination, sexual assault and harassment, suicides and murder at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.
“I am gravely disappointed that leaders failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with dignity and respect, and that failed to reinforce everyone's obligation to prevent and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault," McCarthy said during a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The case that shone the harshest light on the dysfunctional culture at the Army post was the death last spring of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen, 20, is believed to have been bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier who then took his own life. Her body was found near the base on June 30 after she had disappeared in April.
Family members say Guillen had told them she had twice been sexually harassed by superiors on the base. They also say she had been harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, Spc. Aaron Robinson.
Following an independent review of the cultural climate at Fort Hood, McCarthy minced no words.
“I have determined the issues at Fort Hood are directly related to leadership failures," McCarthy said Tuesday during a news conference at the Pentagon.
It is disconcerting that a culture built on codes of discipline, honesty and accountability, as well as a strict chain of command, could fail so utterly.
But that's what soldiers themselves have said has happened.
To his credit, McCarthy ordered a thorough and unflinching investigation, forming an independent review committee that included four lawyers and the regional leader of a military nonprofit. The investigation was led by Chris Swecker, a former assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division.
The committee based its findings in part on the results of a survey of 31,612 soldiers and interviews with 647. What they discovered were deeply rooted problems that were both shocking and disturbing.
Among them were 93 “credible accounts of sexual assault,” only 59 of which were reported.
The probe also uncovered a lack of trust in the process for reporting assaults and a lack of faith that any concrete actions would result from filing a complaint.
It found sluggish responses to missing-person cases as well.
The repercussions from the investigation have appropriately been swift and severe.
Those who have been relieved of their jobs include a major general, a colonel and a sergeant major. Among those suspended was another major general, pending a further investigation.
As for what changes going forward, McCarthy has created a task force to implement the committee’s recommendations. And he has revised the protocols for handling missing-persons cases.
Closer to home, Fort Bragg in North Carolina has not experienced the types of problems that Fort Hood has seen.
But it is not immune from crimes and violence.
The bodies of an Army veteran, Timothy Dumas, 44, of Pinehurst; and a Green Beret, Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, were found Wednesday at a training site on the base. The Army says the deaths were not related to training exercises.
And a severed head that washed ashore in May at Cape Lookout National Seashore was that of a 21-year-old paratrooper with of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, an autopsy concluded this week.
But Fort Bragg, the nation's largest military base, had only one homicide prior to these cases in 2020.
As for Fort Hood, we are heartened that McCarthy has taken such clear and decisive measures to fix the problems there.
And it is deeply disappointing that he had to.
How ironic that those who have volunteered to protect us could receive so little protection in return.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!