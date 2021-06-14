Our Opinion: But wait! There's more! Your shot to win big

And the lotto-like come-on does seem a little cheesy, with all the exclamation points and puns worthy of a late-night ad for a set of amazing Ginsu knives (“YOUR SHOT AT A MILLION CASH DRAWING”).

But you do what you have to do.

The fact is, the race to getvaccinated in North Carolina sprinted out of the gates (remember the early frustrations with phone and internet reservations?) but has become more of a slog in recent weeks.Vaccine supplies that once failed to meet public demand now exceed it. And the Tarheel state joins most of its Southern neighbors in lagging vaccination rates. Only 54% of the adult population here is partially vaccinated.

“In North Carolina, we still have around two-and-a-half million adults who are not vaccinated,” the governor said in announcing the cash incentives. “Even if your name is not drawn, the worst you’ll do is get protected from a deadly virus.”

In the end, what matters more is the what and not the how.

Yes, the incentives involve tax money and it peeves you to have to pay other citizens to do the right thing. But not keeping the virus at bay would be much costlier.

And if the results in other states are any indication, the prizes-for-protection approach just may work.