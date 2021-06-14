Our Opinion: But wait! There's more! Your shot to win big

If you live in North Carolina and still haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper has a question for you: Do you feel lucky?
The governor announced last week new incentives to entice residents to get their coronavirus shots, including the chance to win $1 million.
North Carolinians aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered automatically into four drawings for a $1 million cash prize.
The drawings will be held once every two weeks over the next two months, with the first scheduled for June 23.
But wait ... there’s more!
If you’re ages 12 to 17 and have gotten at least one shot, you’ll be entered into four drawings for a $125,000 scholarship for use at any postsecondary institution you choose to attend.
By design, the million-dollar lottery favors Johnny-come-latelies.
Everyone who has been vaccinated from day one will be entered into the drawings but those who got their shots on June 10 or later will be entered twice.
It understandably may irk the more conscientious among us, who got their shots early out of concern for not only ourselves but others, without the promise of a big cash payout, that they have a lesser chance to win.
And the lotto-like come-on does seem a little cheesy, with all the exclamation points and puns worthy of a late-night ad for a set of amazing Ginsu knives (“YOUR SHOT AT A MILLION CASH DRAWING”).
But you do what you have to do.
The fact is, the race to getvaccinated in North Carolina sprinted out of the gates (remember the early frustrations with phone and internet reservations?) but has become more of a slog in recent weeks.Vaccine supplies that once failed to meet public demand now exceed it. And the Tarheel state joins most of its Southern neighbors in lagging vaccination rates. Only 54% of the adult population here is partially vaccinated.
“In North Carolina, we still have around two-and-a-half million adults who are not vaccinated,” the governor said in announcing the cash incentives. “Even if your name is not drawn, the worst you’ll do is get protected from a deadly virus.”
In the end, what matters more is the what and not the how.
Yes, the incentives involve tax money and it peeves you to have to pay other citizens to do the right thing. But not keeping the virus at bay would be much costlier.
And if the results in other states are any indication, the prizes-for-protection approach just may work.
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program, which has awarded three $1 million prizes and three scholarships so far, increased vaccination rates by 28% after rates had started to fall.
California has awarded $50,000 prizes to 30 winners, as well as a promise of $50 gift cards to another 2 million people who get vaccinated.
But (as you may have guessed) there’s even more. In a drawing on Tuesday, 10 people who have gotten their shots will win $1.5 million each.
Seventy percent of California adults have gotten at least one COVID shot but the state wants to increase that share to 75% or 80% as it eases more and more virus-related restrictions.
As for the longer-term prospects for success, no one really knows.
“The effect of the lotteries is not well understood currently, but they have certainly captured the public’s imagination,” Noel Brewer, a professor of health behavior at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, told The Charlotte Observer. “If that excitement turns into vaccinations, we will all be better off.”
In the meantime, incentive prizes abound from a $5 million lottery jackpot (New York and New Mexico) to free fishing and hunting licenses (Maine) to free sporting event tickets (Alabama) to a $1.5 million lottery jackpot plus trucks and guns (West Virginia). (We could do without the guns.)
It shouldn’t have had to come to this, but desperate times call for creative measures.
As anyone who reads these pages regularly already knows, we don’t like state-run lotteries because they tend to exploit the needy.