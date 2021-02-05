Our Opinion: Cellphones and driving don’t mix

With all the recent talk about “bipartisanship” and “unity,” we hope we’re about to see some in the state Senate. It would be plenty welcome.

Senate Bill 20, introduced Wednesday, would ban the use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving, as the Winston-Salem Journal's Richard Craver reported. It introduces fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses. A school bus driver who breaks the law could be sentenced to jail for up to 60 days and fined $1,000.

The bill also bans driving while watching any kind of video device in a vehicle, and reinforces the 2009 ban on texting.

There are exceptions for first-responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.

And the bill’s primary sponsors include Democrats and Republicans.

So look, senators: Don’t muck this up, OK? No need to add a rider to the bill. No need to suggest “tyranny” from the other side. Distracted driving is a consequential problem, and this bill seems like a straightforward solution. In fact, it’s a no-brainer. We all know that cellphones and driving don’t mix. They may be even worse than drinking and driving.