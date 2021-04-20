Our Opinion: Chauvin verdict provides some glimmers of hope

As for the broader context of this verdict, it doesn’t salve the wounds or mend the broken spirits of others who have lost loved ones under similar circumstances.

It is, in fact, a marvel that the outcome of this trial should have been in such doubt after the compelling testimony of often-tearful eyewitnesses and the most convincing witness of all: a young bystander’s cellphone camera set to “record.”

Convictions in cases of police misconduct in this country are about as rare as unicorns.

But if not now, when?

If not in this case … with its mountains of evidence.

If not in this case, which caused a planet to recoil in such horror and disbelief …

If not in this case, where the wrongdoing was so crystal-clear and unequivocal for anyone willing to open his or her eyes and see it ...

If not now, you’d have to wonder, then never?

America still needs a reckoning on the troubled relations between police and people of color in this nation and in this community.

One trial and one verdict won’t magically fix that.