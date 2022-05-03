Our Opinion: Clear the air on bonds ... and then pass them

Bonds that would pay for long-neglected school repairs and construction deserve voter approval on the May 17 ballot in Guilford County. So does a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would help pay the bond debt.

But efforts to promote those worthy causes should be ethical, legal and above reproach.

A candidate for county commissioner has contended that they are not.

Alan Branson, an at-large Republican candidate who previously served as a commissioner from 2012-2020, alleges that the county has gone too far in informing voters about the bonds, veering from merely providing the facts into “electioneering.”

Among the concerns Branson lists in a complaint sent to the Guilford County Board of Elections is a postcard mailed to some county residents that promotes the $1.7 billion in bonds and bears the county seal and the Guilford County Schools logo but provides no funding source for the mailer.

In a separate complaint, the Congressional District Republican Executive Committee noted that the county website featured a composite ballot that only listed Democratic candidates on its website promoting the bonds, a clearly partisan message.

On each of those counts, they have a point. The funding source for the mailer should have been made clear and prominent. The composite ballot has since been changed but it never should have been posted in that manner.

Branson also says in his written complaint that Guilford County school principals are being required to hold meetings with teachers and school staff members to “encourage or direct them to work for the passage of these two referenda, regardless of their personal opinion on the merits of the bonds.”

Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Rebecca Kaye said in an email to the News & Record that it is the district’s responsibility to “share relevant information” with the community on issues that affect the schools. She said also that the school system has trained principals on the “appropriate, legal guidelines for sharing school bond referendum information.”

If there is evidence that those guidelines have been violated, let someone produce it.

Less compelling are Branson’s complaints that the county hasn’t said enough about the debt that bonds would incur or that a “blazing banner” directs the public to “unbalanced” bond information on the county’s website. Both seem to be nits not worth the picking.

County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, a Democrat, has accused Branson of making much ado about little to draw attention to his own campaign.

That’s not to say that Branson doesn’t raise some valid points. If Branson chooses to continue to press the issue, a judge ultimately may decide if any laws have been violated.

The saddest aspect of the debate over the bonds is that there is a debate to begin with. And a fierce and sometimes downright nasty one at that.

If there were one issue on which we could all agree, even in this day and time, this should be it.

The need could neither be more urgent nor more obvious.

The state and the county have neglected school capital needs for decades and some point something has to be done. That time is now.

The typical public school in Guilford County is 55 years old. And although the county commissioners approved placing a $300 million bond referendum on the ballot in 2020, which voters approved, it addressed only a fraction of the need.

School officials place maintenance and construction needs at $2 billion.

Thus the May 17 referendum would cover the rest.

But from the start the bonds have been a partisan issue.Even the vote to put them on the ballot this year fell strictly along partisan lines, with the seven Democrats voting yes and the two Republicans voting no.

“We spent $85 million on a jail,” Alston rightly said in 2021. “But we’re fighting not to spend money on our schools? Come on, now.”

It has been said time and again, with good reason and very good evidence, that strong public schools are a linchpin to a strong local economy and a safe and thriving community.

Some bond opponents take issue with how the money would be spent. Others question how the $300 million already in hand is being spent.

But the need is incontrovertible. Make no mistake, it is fair, and even helpful, to raise reasonable questions about the details of the spending. Transparency, oversight and careful stewardship of the funds will be essential and should be demanded every step of the way.

But let’s not throw out our babies with this bathwater. Anyone who has seen the crumbling school buildings up close can’t deny the reality of peeling paint, obsolete technology, leaking ceilings and balky HVAC systems. Pass the bonds and the sales tax and then demand strict accountability.

As for anyone who may be tempted to cross ethical lines to promote the bonds, please don’t.

The facts speak for themselves.