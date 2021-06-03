Our Opinion: Coach K's legacy

When he arrived at Duke in 1980, the program was struggling and, for a while, Krzyzewski’s future in Durham wasn’t assured.

But before long, the man with the name as hard to spell as it is to pronounce didn’t need those extra syllables anymore. He was simply Coach K.

Duke became a perennial winner, the gold standard for success and consistency in men’s college basketball.

And when the game changed, so did he. Krzyzewski succeeded first with four-year players and more recently with “one-and-done” NBA stars in waiting.

More tellingly, is there any other coach on Earth who rivals love to hate as much? Or to beat? (Ask anyone at Carolina or State or, oh, about a hundred other schools.)

Sure, he can get under your skin if you’re an opponent, with his cold stares and his cussing and his players’ accursed slapping of the hardwood with their palms to rally their defense. (And please don’t mention Christian Laettner and that Kentucky game.)

But what joy there is in playing his teams. And, if you’re fortunate, occasionally beating them.