On a good day on I-40, you can get from Greensboro to Winston-Salem in about a half an hour apart, give or take.

But recent history suggests a longer distance. At least as far as city managers are concerned.

Since 2009, the city of Greensboro has had three Black managers, one of them female.

The city of Winston-Salem has had neither a Black city manager nor a woman in that job. Ever.

Nor will it will have one in 2023, with the hiring of William Patrick “Pat” Pate to succeed longtime manager Lee Garrity, who has retired.

Pate, the current manager in Manassas, Va., officially accepted a contract from the city last week. He begins his new job in November.

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved that contract by the same split vote with which it approved Pate’s selection in July, 5-3.

The no votes came from three of the council’s four Black members, who supported one of the other three finalists for the job, Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney.

Toney made no secret of her disappointment.

“As a woman, and a Black woman, we have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” she said following the announcement in July that Pate had been selected. “This decision reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified and I have proven myself.”

The other finalist, Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, is, like Pate, a white male.

The local NAACP has called the council’s decision “blatant inconsideration.”

“We all know that the city of Winston-Salem has never allowed the opportunity for a woman, yet a woman of color to occupy this position,” the NAACP said in a statement on Aug. 3. “Winston-Salem’s female population is roughly at 131,000, and of that population 24% are Black. Black females and women of color are indeed important stakeholders in our community.”

As uncomfortable as this issue may make some city leaders, it merits a fair discussion.

The breadth of Toney’s experience and her performance as an assistant manager have been impressive. Her responsibilities have included community development, emergency management, fire, human relations/diversity and police. As a Winston-Salem native, she also is deeply familiar with both workings of city government as well as the city itself. She has been employed by either the city or Forsyth County for 23 years.

But Pate has a very impressive resume of his own, including experience in all three of the Triad’s major cities. Aside from having served as city manager in Manassas since 2013, he has been an assistant city manager in High Point; and budget and evaluation director and a budget and research manager for Greensboro. He previously worked as well in three positions for the city of Winston-Salem, including lead budget and evaluation analyst.

As for the selection process itself, it seems to have been painstaking and thorough, and included input from former Mayor Martha Wood, local Habitat for Humanity CEO George Redd, and the Rev. Tembila Covington, a former president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, to help narrow the field to three.

D.D. Adams, the lone Black council member who voted for Pate, stated her support plainly. Pate “checked all the boxes,” she said.

“He could articulate the business of different departments,” Adams said. “He could give us examples of what he’d already done, or what they are working on, or what he has learned, or how he would handle a certain situation. We had great candidates. All of them had great resumes, bios, all of that.”

The upshot: Reasonable people can disagree.

What is not reasonable is the city’s reluctance to discuss the selection process with the Ministers’ Conference, which primarily represents Black congregations. Nor is City Attorney Angela Carmon’s explanation that doing so would compromise the confidentiality of a personnel decision.

Of course it wouldn’t. The steps used to hire the new manager could be discussed with delving too deeply into the specifics.

If this process was “fair and adhered to acceptable legal standards,” as Carmon insists, the mayor and City Council should be willing to stand by it in a meeting.

Meanwhile, the current manager in Greensboro is an immigrant from Nigeria, Taiwo Jaiyeoba. And, by the way, the city manager in High Point, Tasha Logan Ford, is a Black woman.

It’s getting to the point that, as top posts in cities and counties become more populated by well-qualified persons of varied races and genders, it eventually becomes a nonissue. And that’s a good thing.

That said, when making comparisons between Winston-Salem and Greensboro city managers, an asterisk is in order.

One factor that has allowed Greensboro to hire a diverse array of city managers in recent years is that, for various reasons — sometimes good, sometimes not so good — it has had more opportunities to do so.

Since 1997, Greensboro has had seven managers. Winston-Salem has had two in the last 43 years.

Remember, the man Pate will replace, Lee Garrity, was manager for 17 years.

Before him, Bryce A. “Bill” Stuart was manager for 26 years … dating back to 1980.