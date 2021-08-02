Our Opinion: Cone Health makes right call on shots

Among those signing the statement were the American Medical Association, the American Public Health Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Nurses Association and the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Even so, as mass vaccinations were gathering steam in February, nearly one-third of health care workers nationally said they were reluctant to get the shots. At the one of the first U.S. hospital systems to impose a mandate,Houston Methodist in Texas, some employees sued to block it, but the suit was dismissed. Out of a workforce of 26,000, 153 Houston Methodist employees ultimately resigned or were fired for refusing to meet the requirement.

Vaccine skeptics are right about one point: We don’t know everything about either COVID or the vaccines at this point.

What we do know is that the vaccines are working, and they remain the best chance to beat the virus and prevent it from spawning more resistant mutations.

And, yes, it is possible that even vaccinated people could be infected with the delta variant in what are called “breakthrough cases.” But fewer than .001% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have died in such instances. And fewer than .004% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have had to check into a hospital.