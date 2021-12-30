Our Opinion: Conservation is always good news

This acquisition is thanks to the efforts of local officials working with the nonprofit Piedmont Land Conservancy.

These projects and others are the result of cooperation between enlightened land owners, public officials and nonprofits that realize the need for stewardship rather than commercial exploitation. We need that approach now more than ever.

The recently deceased, Pulitzer Prize-winning biologist Edward O. Wilson spent much of his later career reminding us of the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems, which are all interwoven. "The diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognize," he said in 1993.

Some tend to see nature as separate from humanity. We find comfort in our temperature-controlled shelters.

But we’re actually part of nature, from which comes all the resources that we manipulate to create food, clothing and everything else we use.

And from which we can find health, solace, recreation and inspiration, if we protect its finite resources properly.