Our Opinion: Could it happen here?

Now a new president, Joe Biden, has labeled this verbal and physical abuse as un-American. It is, in fact, all too American. Discrimination toward Asians has been tightly woven into U.S. history for hundreds of years:

An 1871 riot that culminated in the hangings of 18 Chinese men and boys in Los Angeles Chinatown

In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act, which effectively banned Chinese immigration until 1943.

In 1885, the massacre of 28 Chinese by their white co-workers who had blamed them for poor work conditions in a Wyoming mine.

In 1942, the imprisonment of 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps.

In 1981, the torching of Vietnamese refugees’ homes and boats in Texas out of resentment of the Vietnam War.

And so on, until last week.

In Greensboro, where more than 100 languages are spoken and cultural and racial diversity are embraced, we have a good story to tell. But we are not perfect.

So, we can be supportive and welcoming in a town with a rich history in civil rights. We can stand with those who would be marginalized and scapegoated.

And we can be vigilant, knowing that it can happen anywhere.