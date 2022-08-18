Our Opinion: COVID is not done with us yet

With public places and work spaces once again becoming populated, more or less — and with Gov. Roy Cooper allowing the state of emergency in North Carolina to expire — it might seem reasonable to conclude that COVID is a thing of the past.

We’re eager to see a return to normalcy (of some kind), a return to healthy commerce and sociability.

It would be more accurate, though, to conclude that the worst of it is behind us. Especially for healthy people who have been vaccinated and boosted and surround themselves with healthy people who have been vaccinated and boosted.

Statewide, 36 COVID-related deaths were reported last week. Guilford remains a medium-risk county for COVID spread. Worldwide, 15,000 people lost their lives to COVID last week.

And some are learning the hard way that one bout of COVID doesn’t make them immune to another.

Some cautious souls still wear masks and follow other precautions while running daily tasks like grocery shopping. They’re wise to do so, especially if they feel like they’re at risk — or may be a risk to someone else.

One reason we’re not celebrating is that, in many ways, COVID has won. We failed to stamp it out. The current dominant variants are not as deadly, especially among the vaccinated and boosted, but they’re more contagious.

COVID has now become a fact of life; we’ll live with it — it will live with us — for the foreseeable future.

In a remarkable admission, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged on Wednesday what she called some of her agency’s failures in handling COVID.

“To be frank,” she said in a recorded message to CDC personnel, “we are responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes. From testing, to data, to communications.”

This admission is refreshing; the health agency’s message was, at times, muddled and confusing. And Walensky’s pledge to reform the agency to share data more quickly and make public health guidance easier to understand is also encouraging.

But it’s pretty clear she didn’t mean that the precautions recommended were an overreaction, as some critics are now claiming. In the face of a deadly threat, the effects of which were devastating our communities — it has cost the U.S. more than 1 million lives — being overly cautious would not be a mistake.

Being glib and blithe, as the White House sometimes was, was a mistake.

In light of continued infections but less emphasis from public officials, some anti-vaxxers are now claiming that they deserve restitution — after all, some lost their jobs even as they survived without being vaccinated.

But that is the height of arrogance, ignorance and rewritten history. No health official ever promised that a vaccine would prevent contracting COVID — just that vaccines would increase the chances of surviving the virus. The facts have borne that out. Unvaccinated individuals are still “more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19,” state health secretary Kody Kinsley said recently.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently asked that age-old campaign question, “Are you better off now than you were two years ago?”

Two years ago, ERs and hospital rooms were full, some with patients who were taking their last breaths on respirators. In several major cities, refrigerator trucks sat outside morgues to handle the overflow.

Two years ago, about 10 million Americans lost their jobs. Many businesses — including quite a few local restaurants — closed, never to open again.

Yes, we’re better off than we were two years ago.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration declared a new infectious disease, monkeypox, to be a national public-health emergency. As of Monday, more than 13,500 cases had been identified in the United States — roughly a third of the cases worldwide. Also on Monday, 138 cases in North Carolina were confirmed — three cases in Guilford County and two cases in Forsyth.

But as we go to press, no case in the U.S. has led to death. Maybe COVID taught our medical professionals some important lessons.

But some still haven’t learned the primary lesson of COVID, one that extends far beyond the reach of a single virus: that we’re all in this together.

That leaves all of us vulnerable to future disasters.