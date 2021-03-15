OUR OPINION: COVID relief is on the way

It is true that only a portion of the bill is aimed directly at COVID relief. Much of it is aimed, instead, at the economic calamity resulting from the pandemic and its mismanagement.

And it's difficult to think that Republican recalcitrance to the bill is sincere — not just because they can always find money for their own priorities, even if doing so increases the deficit, but because the party is so stringently against practically any Democratic proposal, no matter how popular it is with the American people. This cynical tactic has served the party well in the past, but it may lose its effectiveness as rank-and-file Republicans see what this relief bill accomplishes.

Some even may try, like Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi did last week, to claim credit for the bill’s provisions despite their votes against it.

Biden followed the bill’s signing with a national address Thursday night, during which he mourned those lost over the last year and announced plans to speed up the delivery of vaccines and expand the number of potential recipients. He directed all U.S. districts to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated by no later than May 1. He looked ahead to July 4, when he hoped we could all gather, at least in small groups, to celebrate the nation’s independence.