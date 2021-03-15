OUR OPINION: COVID relief is on the way

When President Biden signed his historic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law on Thursday — a day earlier than originally planned — the country followed with a collective sigh of relief.
Well, not the entire country. But much of it: Small-business owners who are still suffering from a slowed economy. Low-wage workers who are wondering if they’ll be able to pay this month’s rent — or last month’s. Those who lost their jobs — some, permanently — and now struggle to feed their children. Some 70% of Americans approved of the bill before it was signed and many are now already anticipating the delivery of their assistance checks.
The bill includes funding for vaccine production and distribution, another round of stimulus payments, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and more, including a fully refundable child tax credit for 2021, increasing the amount from $2,000 to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and to $3,600 for children under the age of 6.
In North Carolina, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that the expanded tax credit will lift 137,000 North Carolina children out of poverty. Michelle Hughes, the executive director of NC Child, called it a “game changer.”
“We know that the pandemic has really hit low-income families and families of color hardest,” she said.
Yet another provision would make Medicaid expansion even more affordable and available to more North Carolinians. If only something, anything could lead N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger to drop his unreasonable opposition.
Some of the big guys benefit as well. American Airlines and United Airlines called 27,000 employees back from furlough before the ink from Biden’s pen dried.
Republican critics claim the bill was too big and that most of the benefits are not directly related to the pandemic. Not a single congressional Republican voted in its favor, though several Republican governors and mayors have signaled their approval. Some, like Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, are urging states to reject the money — though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already complained that Florida’s share of the relief isn’t big enough.
Closer to home, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, a Democrat, and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, a Republican, co-authored a News & Record op-ed on Feb. 13 expressing the urgent need for federal aid to their cities.
"One of us is a Republican and one of us is a Democrat," they wrote. "Though not far apart geographically — less than 20 miles — we represent two distinct and different communities in central North Carolina. Nevertheless, the crises we are facing are the same. We need big, bold solutions."
It is true that only a portion of the bill is aimed directly at COVID relief. Much of it is aimed, instead, at the economic calamity resulting from the pandemic and its mismanagement.
And it's difficult to think that Republican recalcitrance to the bill is sincere — not just because they can always find money for their own priorities, even if doing so increases the deficit, but because the party is so stringently against practically any Democratic proposal, no matter how popular it is with the American people. This cynical tactic has served the party well in the past, but it may lose its effectiveness as rank-and-file Republicans see what this relief bill accomplishes.
Some even may try, like Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi did last week, to claim credit for the bill’s provisions despite their votes against it.
Biden followed the bill’s signing with a national address Thursday night, during which he mourned those lost over the last year and announced plans to speed up the delivery of vaccines and expand the number of potential recipients. He directed all U.S. districts to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated by no later than May 1. He looked ahead to July 4, when he hoped we could all gather, at least in small groups, to celebrate the nation’s independence.
The only way to bring the economy back, he said, is to beat the virus. And he asked for help. “I promise I will do everything in my power, I will not relent until we beat this virus. But I need you, the American people, I need you, I need every American to do their part.”